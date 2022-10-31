Check out 12 nostalgic movies to watch on streaming this Halloween

Halloween takes place this Monday, the 31st, and many people must take the opportunity to watch productions on the theme. If you are not so interested in new productions, but want to watch some classics, check out some nostalgic movie tips on the subject to watch on streaming.

The first film, 1993, shows Winnie, Sarah and Mary, three witches from the 17th century, who arrive in the 20th century after their spirits were summoned on Halloween. Starring Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy, they were banned for 300 years for practicing witchcraft. In the second film, a recent Disney+ release, the witches are back causing even more confusion in Salem, with scenes of the characters when they were children.

The Goonies – Apple TV+ – Amazon Prime Video – YouTube – Google Play Movies & TV

A group of friends live in a neighborhood called Goon Docks, and they’re trying to find a way to save their homes from foreclosure. While thinking about something, they discover an old map of the lost treasure of Willy One-Eyed, a pirate from the 17th century. they also want the treasure.

The Halloweentown franchise consists of four films, Halloweentown, Halloweentown 2: Revenge of the Kalabar, Halloweentown: The Portal, and Return to Halloweentown. On her 13th birthday, Marnie discovers that she comes from a family of wizards, and decides to follow her grandmother to Halloweentown, a place where monsters and witches live. Now, together with her brothers, she will have to help her grandmother to save the city from a supposed curse.

The Witches’ Convention – Apple TV+ – YouTube – Google Play Movies & TV

The first 1990 film revolves around Luke, a young man who is staying in a hotel in England with his grandmother, who ends up spying on a witches’ convention and discovers that they are planning to turn all the children in the world into mice. In the 2020 version, we can follow the same plot, but with some details and different actors, including Anne Hathaway and Octavia Spencer.

The Twins – Google Play Movies & TV

Starring Mary-Kate Olsen and Ashley Olsen, Kelly Farmer and Lynn Farmer are twin sisters who steal a powerful amulet and transform themselves into good witches to save their Aunt Sophia, the only hope for a loan to rid their family of debt, which is trapped in a parallel world by her witch twin sister, Aunt Agatha.

The Addams Family – Netflix – Paramount+ – Amazon Prime Video

The Addams Family has some versions of movies and series, including animations, the story of this bizarre and scary family is based on the comic book series by cartoonist Charles Addams. The story revolves around Morticia, Gomez, Uncle Fester, Wandinha and Ugly. Starring Anjelica Huston, Christina Ricci and Raúl Juliá, the 1990 film is considered by many fans to be a true classic of comedy and horror.

The Ghosts Have Fun – HBO Max – Amazon Prime Video – Apple TV+ – YouTube – Google Play Movies & TV

After Barbara and Adam die in a car accident, they are trapped in their old home. When a family moves in, the ghost couple tries to scare them away but is unsuccessful. So they decide to hire a ghost who specializes in scaring humans.

Ghostbusters – HBO Max – Amazon Prime Video – Apple TV+ – YouTube – Google Play Movies & TV

The 1984 production follows a team of scientists who lose their jobs at a New York University. So, they decide to become ghost hunters and plan a high-tech battle with the supernatural for money. With that, they find a gateway to another dimension that will unleash evil on the city they live in. Now, the Ghostbusters must stop New York from being destroyed. There are some sequels to the movie, and even other versions.

Twitches: The Twin Witches – Disney+

In the first 2005 film, two twin sisters are separated at birth and adopted by different families. Alexandra Fielding and Camryn Barnes are reunited on their twenty-first birthday and realize that their magical powers are even stronger when they are together. In this way, they will have to use these powers to save the place where they were born, where their biological mother lives. In the 2007 sequel, the sisters believe their missing father may be alive.

The Witches of Eastwick – Amazon Prime Video – Apple TV+ – YouTube – Google Play Movies & TV

Alex Medford, Jane Spofford and Sukie Ridgemont live in Eastwick and are bored and unhappy. Feeling lonely, needy and sexually repressed, they idealize an ideal man and are surprised by the arrival of the seductive and mysterious Daryl Van Horne in town. However, the man begins to satisfy all the friends’ desires, generating a real war between them.

My Bogeyman Friend – Disney+

Strange situations start to happen in Middleberg, the city where young Frances lives, and everyone thinks it’s her fault. Frances even starts to question if she’s going crazy, until she finds the answers to everything in her brother’s imaginary friend Darwin.

From Magic to Seduction – HBO Max – Apple TV+ – YouTube – Google Play Movies & TV

Played by Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman, sisters Sally Owens and Gillian Owens were born into a family of wizards but have avoided doing magic. However, when Gillian’s boyfriend dies, poisoned by both of them for being too aggressive, the sisters regret it and decide to use magic to try to bring him back to life to avoid consequences. The idea doesn’t work very well, as they end up injecting the man’s corpse with an evil spirit that will threaten the entire family lineage.