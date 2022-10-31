Check out the case of a 9-year-old boy trapped in a kennel by his parents

Cases of violence always cause astonishment and commotion, especially when they involve children, because they are defenseless creatures. In the state of North Carolina, USA, the parents of a 9-year-old child were arrested after neighbors complained about child abuse. They locked the boy in the kennel outside the house, during the day and night. As a result, the victim faced high temperatures. Check out the text for details of this terrible story.

understand the case

In North Carolina, local TV network WBTV announced that police were called after neighbors saw a child trapped in a dog cage. Arriving at the place of complaint, the police found the boy locked and without shoes inside the kennel. The officers immediately removed the boy from the cage and took him to the nearest hospital.

The child’s parents, Jonathan and Sarah Starr, were arrested and charged with child abuse. The boy’s mother’s aunt, Shelley Barnes, who already has a criminal record, was also arrested, as the property on which the child was found was in her name.

In addition to the first child, two others were found inside the house, including a baby, but all were unharmed. The 9-year-old boy who was trapped in the kennel, after being released from the hospital, went to Davidson County Social Services along with the other children.

At the press conference, Sheriff Richie Simmons explained that the boy didn’t have enough food to keep him fed and hydrated in the heat. According to investigators, this episode is not the first of mistreatment involving the family, however, the sheriff did not provide further details so that the resolution of the case is not influenced.

A policeman who was rescuing the boy told the press that, among his 36 years of service to the police, that scene caused him great shock.