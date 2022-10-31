Climate Summit invites Lula and consolidates Bolsonaro’s isolation – 10/31/2022

President-elect Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was invited this Monday to participate in the United Nations Climate Change Summit (COP27), which takes place in November in Egypt. The proposal was made by the hosts of the event, the Egyptian authorities. Among diplomats, the gesture was seen as a clear message that the international community no longer wants Jair Bolsonaro as an interlocutor, even though the Brazilian delegation at the event is officially the one sent by the current president.

In a statement, the president of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El Sisi, congratulated Lula on his victory and says he wants to cooperate with the new Brazilian head of state. But he also revealed that he invited the president-elect to COP27.

“I believe that Brazil is capable of playing a positive and constructive role during the summit to promote climate action at the international level,” wrote the Egyptian president and host of one of the main diplomatic events of the year.

If Lula accepts, the Brazilian will create significant embarrassment towards President Jair Bolsonaro. Behind the scenes, however, many remember that the current Brazilian president did not even go to the Climate Summit in 2021, when the event took place in Glasgow. At that moment, he was one of the rare leaders not to make the trip to Scotland.

Members of Lula’s team also revealed that the president-elect’s foreign agenda will be guided by the climate issue, including to overcome the credibility crisis that the country is currently experiencing. The possibility of Brazil hosting an international conference on the subject is not ruled out.

After weeks of detailed coordination, Western democracies rushed to congratulate Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on his victory, with telegrams and messages on social media late Sunday night. The goal was to create a cordon sanitaire that would prevent Jair Bolsonaro from repeating Donald Trump’s strategy and questioning the fairness of the election.

By congratulating Lula, what Biden, Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz and many others did was to signal that they trusted the electoral process and the results of the electronic voting machines. But there is a second message: from now on, they recognize that the legitimate power in Brazil lies with Lula.

International entities also expressed themselves, such as the Organization of American States.

Bolsonaro’s isolation process was completed this Monday when Brazil’s biggest allies outside the West – China and Russia – made it clear that they want to establish broad partnerships with Lula.

In less than 24 hours, therefore, a sort of sanitary cordon was established, while Lula’s advisers indicate that the search for the elected president by governments and international entities has exploded.

One example is the UN Climate Conference in Egypt. UOL found that foreign delegations are sending extra negotiators so that they have the task of seeking the Brazilian transition team to start negotiating new understandings.

The queue to speak with Lula’s Brazil, according to diplomats, already fills a broad agenda.

Among Europeans, there was still hope that Bolsonaro would allow a transition team or even Lula to go to the G-20 summit, which takes place in November in Indonesia. But within Itamaraty, the possibility is seen as “impossible”.

At the G-20, however, Brazilian diplomats already admit that, if Bolsonaro goes, it will be difficult to organize any kind of meeting for the defeated president. Especially if you maintain the posture of not recognizing defeat and starting a transition process.