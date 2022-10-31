Conductive material like metal and can be fabricated and molded like plastic

Advanced Materials

The amorphous, or vitreous, material has a disordered crystal structure, but conducts electricity like a metal, which has an ordered crystal structure.

amorphous conductor

Scientists have discovered a way to synthesize a material that can be made and molded like plastic, but conducts electricity much like a metal.

a type of material in which the molecular fragments are mixed up and disordered, but can still conduct electricity extremely well.

This goes against all the rules we know for electrical conductivity – as if you could beat the 100-meter record by running underwater, at the bottom of a swimming pool.

But discovery can also be extraordinarily useful. “In principle, this paves the way for the design of a whole new class of electrically conductive materials, easy to mold and very robust under everyday conditions. Essentially, this suggests new possibilities for an extremely important technological group of materials,” said Jiaze. Xie, from the University of Chicago, USA.

Although there is no theory to explain its behavior, the team believes that the material forms layers, like lasagna sheets. Even if the sheets spin out of one, the electrons can still move horizontally or vertically.

Amorphous coordination polymer

The material from a newly discovered class known as an amorphous coordination polymer – the team worked with a version called nickel tetrathiolate tetrathiafulvalene (NiTTFtt), in which nickel atoms are chained together like beads on a string of molecular beads made of carbon. and sulfur.

Despite being highly disordered – amorphous, or vitreous, compared to the periodic crystal structure of metals – NiTTFtt had an electrical conductivity of 1,200 Siemens per centimeter.

And that’s in a material that essentially behaves like a plastic: “It’s almost like a conductive putty – you can squeeze it into place and it conducts electricity,” said Professor John Anderson.

Now the team wants to add functionality to the material, adding other elements to its paste-like structure.

plastic conductor

Although organic conductors – materials made from carbon – have long been used in screens and wearable electronics, for example, they are often made by complicated chemical techniques, such as doping, in which different atoms or electrons are dispersed through the material. .

This is advantageous because these materials are more flexible and easier to process than metals, but the problem is that current conductive plastics are not very stable, they can lose their conductivity if exposed to moisture or if the temperature gets too high, and above all, they do not conduct electricity with the efficiency of metals.

That’s why this highly conductive plastic surprised: “From a fundamental perspective, this shouldn’t be a metal. There’s no solid theory to explain this,” Anderson said.

But the material is there, extremely stable, and it continues to conduct electricity despite all the researchers’ attempts to talk it out of it: “We heat it, freeze it, expose it to air and moisture, and even drip acid and base on it, and nothing happened,” Xie said.

And this robustness is extremely useful for a device designed to work in the real world. Furthermore, having the mechanical characteristics of a plastic, it will allow designing free-form electronic devices that can be molded at room temperature, without requiring casting, as in the case of metals.

