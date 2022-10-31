Corinthians presents itself with seven from the base before facing Flamengo

This Monday, Corinthians returned to CT Joaquim Grava after being in a 0-0 draw with Goiás, last Saturday. The first activity after the duel was scheduled for last Sunday, but ended up canceled by the technical commission.

The day’s work began inside the training center with exercises in the gym. The players who played for more than 45 minutes in Saturday’s duel performed regenerative work, while the others went to the pitch for training with the ball.

On the field, the players started with a warm-up, and then worked on positioning and defensive dead balls with the coaching staff. Finally, they carried out training in a reduced field, in addition to penalty collections.

As usual with Vítor Pereira, the re-presentation training had a series of players from the basic categories. Defender Murillo was in the CT; midfielders Biro, Breno Bidon and Matheus Araújo; and forwards Arthur Sousa;, Kayke and Wesley. The absence was due to Adson, who had an appendicitis crisis and underwent surgery.

The Corinthians squad will return to work this Tuesday morning to do their second training session of the week, the last one before their next commitment to the Brasileirão. On Wednesday, Timão visits Flamengo, at Maracanã, at 9:30 pm, for the 35th round of the national competition.

