Corinthians striker speaks out after controversy with flamenguists

Corinthians striker Júnior Moraes spoke about a controversial photo that has been circulating on social media since yesterday (29). In the image, the player poses next to fans dressed in the shirt of Flamengo, champion of the Libertadores da América, which angered Corinthians on social media, which pointed to an alleged crowd.

In a video published on Instagram stories, the Ukrainian naturalized striker denies having supported Flamengo and claims to have gone to a restaurant for dinner and watch the Corinthians game. “I’m coming here to clarify a situation that happened yesterday, a photo that’s been circulating on the internet, as if I was rooting for Flamengo yesterday, which is not true”, starts shirt 18 alvinegro.

See the photo:

Justifying the photo, Júnior claims that he went to Santos to vote and decided to have dinner with his family at a restaurant in the city, while watching the game between Corinthians and Goiás, when he was approached by flamenguistas, who asked to take a picture with the player.

“I came to Santos with my family, which is my voting place. I went to dinner with my family at a restaurant and in this restaurant I watched the Corinthians game. photo with me. I took it easy with everyone”, explains the striker. “One of these photos is going around on the internet as if I was rooting for Flamengo, which is not true”, he concluded.

Moraes concluded by saying that he respects Corinthians and it has been a difficult year in his career. “I want to make it clear here that I respect the club I work for, which is Corinthians. So, I want to stay away from controversy and any other confusion, because it doesn’t make sense. It’s been a very difficult year for me, a year of recovery, where I’ve been doing everything to be able to play at high performance again. So, I want to make it clear here that this photo has nothing to do with it and that people don’t get angry or angry”, said the striker, who said goodbye with the traditional “Vai, Corinthians!”.

With just 17 games this season, Jr. Moraes has not been on the field since August 17, in Corinthians’ 4-1 victory over Atlético-GO in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The player did not travel with the squad to Goiânia, where Corinthians drew goalless with Goiás, last night (29).