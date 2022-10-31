Crisis? Charles III starts selling inheritance he received from Elizabeth II

After the death of his mother and monarch, the queen elizabeth IIO King Charles IIIhis successor, began to make a fortune by selling a part of the inheritance.

That’s because the new sovereign began to sell some horses that were part of Elizabeth II’s creation, who was passionate about animals. Charles, however, did not develop the same appreciation as his mother and began to get rid of some of them.

The British portal BBC notified that 14 horses were put up for sale that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. The animals, which belonged to the monarch’s creation, were put up for auction. Many of them, it is worth saying, are champion animals in races.

Charles makes a fortune selling horses

According to a spokesperson for the auction, it is customary for royalty to sell animals, which is not unique to King Charles II. Over the years, the Queen herself also sold some of her animals.

Some of the thoroughbreds are estimated to have sold for between £150,000 and £300,000. Thus, the estimate is that Charles III has pocketed, in just three days of auction, approximately 1 million pounds, R$ 6 million at the current price.

Coronation of the new monarch

The British royal family announced the Coronation date of King Charles III: May 6, 2023. The event will take place at Westminster Abbey in London, England.

The address is already a tradition to hold the ceremony of other British reigns. To give you an idea, the tradition has lasted for the last 900 years. The Royal Palace also announced that the King’s wife, Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles, will also be crowned during the ceremony.