Cruzeiro vs CSA: ticket sales details for the cup match

photo: STAFF IMAGES / CRUISE Ticket sales for Cruzeiro x CSA start this Tuesday

Cruzeiro released, on Monday morning (10/31), the details of ticket sales for the last game in Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, against CSA, in Mineiro. The match, which will be played on Sunday, at 6:30 pm, will be marked by the delivery of the competition cup to the celestial club.

The sale will start this Tuesday, at 9 am, only for Diamond, Employee, Efficient and Kids members. The other categories will have purchase access throughout the day.

The general sale will only be open on Thursday at 4 pm. Fans can purchase up to two tickets per CPF on this site. See all the details at the end of the article.

In addition to the title celebration, the heavenly fans will be able to celebrate a ‘revenge’ against CSA. The team from Alagoas was marked in the history of Raposa after the audio ‘Fala, Zez’, by Thiago Neves, was leaked on the eve of the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA, in Mineiro, for Serie A.

At one point in the leaked recording, the Cruzeiro midfielder provokes his opponent: “If we don’t beat CSA, for God’s sake,” he said at the time.

Even the favorite, the Minas Gerais team ended up being defeated by 1 to 0 – the midfielder even missed a penalty – in a remarkable game of that campaign of unparalleled relegation for Serie B.

From the audio, the duel between Cruzeiro and CSA has a favorable record for the Alagoas. In six matches, there are four wins for Azulo and two draws.

In a delicate situation, CSA is in 16th place in Serie B, with 42 points, one more than Novorizontino, in 17th place, with 41. The northeastern team may even lose to Cruzeiro, but they have to cheer for the São Paulo team in the to score against the relegated Operrio, in Paraná. Click here to see the ranking!

Ronaldo’s presence

Another ‘attraction’ for the fans will be the presence of Ronaldo, the majority partner of Raposa. In a recent live, he guaranteed his presence in the match and promised to celebrate the victorious year with the fans.

“Cruzeiro will face CSA in Mineiro and I will also be there to make my presence felt, to raise the cup. We will celebrate together with the fans this great feat that we have achieved this year”, said Ronaldo.

In the last game before facing CSA, Cruzeiro thrashed Novorizontino 4-1, at Jorjo, for the 37th round of Serie B. The performance also earned praise from the former player, who said he was looking forward to the cup game.

“Great victory for our Cruzeiro! Very proud of the whole team! I’m already looking forward to meeting Nao Azul in Mineiro, next Sunday, to celebrate this magical year together!”, posted Ronaldo on Twitter.

Ticket sales details for Cruzeiro vs CSA

SALES PRIORITY

SCIOS 5 STARS

Website sales: socio5estrelas.com.br

– Diamond, Collaborator, Efficient, Kids

Opening at 9:00 am on Tuesday (11/01)

– Tribune, International, International Kids

Opening at 12:00 pm on Tuesday (11/01)

– Multichampion

Opening at 16:00hs on Tuesday (01/11)

– Phenomenal and old plans in force*

Opening at 9:00 am on Wednesday (11/02)

– Always and Bronze cruise

Opening at 16:00hs on Wednesday (02/11)

– People’s Team

Opening at 9:00 am on Thursday (11/03)

GENERAL SALE: Be made on this site%u202F. Opening at 4:00 pm on Thursday (11/03) – up to 2 tickets per CPF.

CONDITIONS FOR 5 STAR SCIOS

If your card has been withheld in the last few games, or if you have a problem, you will need to go to the service center, located at the SUL box office in Mineiro. – Scio Diamond

The member will be able to check-in his ticket and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector (diamond space) with a 50% discount, subject to availability. Scio Diamante redeems his ticket on the WEB and his additional ticket in the same way.

– Scio Internacional and Scio Internacional Kids

Members can buy in all available sectors, except for the lower purple one (Tribuna) and can buy 2 tickets with a 50% discount.

The member is entitled to one (1) free ticket per year in Mineiro (which must be validated directly with the exclusive service)

IMPORTANT: the free ticket will not be available for site validation. It has to be validated in the exclusive service, according to the availability of the sector.

– Scio Tribuna Azul

The member can check-in his ticket free of charge and buy two more tickets for the Lower Purple Sector with a 50% discount, subject to availability. – Scio Multicampeo

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 75% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Purple Upper, Red (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy two more tickets with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Phenomenal Partner

The member will be able to buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Purple Upper, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors. You can also buy another ticket with a 50% discount in the sectors described above, subject to availability.

– Scio Platinum (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Upper Purple, Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Gold (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Silver Scio (old plan)

You can check-in your ticket free of charge in the Yellow (upper and lower) and Orange (upper and lower) sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Cruzeiro Semper

The member can buy his ticket with a 50% discount in the Yellow (upper and lower), Red (upper and lower), Orange (upper and lower) and Purple Upper sectors, subject to availability.

– Scio Cruise Efficient

The member can redeem his ticket and that of his companion free of charge in the Lower Red sector, subject to availability.

– Scio Bronze (old plan)

You can buy your ticket with a 30% discount in the Yellow, Red and Orange sector, subject to availability. – Collaborating Partner

The member will be able to check-in his ticket (Roxo Superior) and buy another ticket for the Setor Roxo Superior with a 50% discount, subject to availability.

– People’s Team

The member will be able to buy his ticket at the price of R$ 10.00 in the Yellow and Orange sector, subject to availability.

– Scio Kids

The kids partner, up to 12 years old, is entitled to 01 ticket per game in the sector of his/her guardian, subject to availability.

SINGLE SALE CONDITIONS

Fans who are not members will be able to buy tickets through the website: https://ingresso.cruzeiro.com.br for all sectors that are open at the price of full and half tickets, with up to 2 tickets per CPF.

Each member will be able to buy 2 tickets from the general sale, at the price of half and full. In all available sectors, after the priority windows of each plan, if available.

If your ticket has a problem, you will need to go to the ticket office north or south of Mineiro.

TICKETS VALUES – SINGLE GAME

– Yellow (Upper and Lower) – Full: BRL 80.00 / Half: BRL 40.00

– Red (Upper and Lower) – Full: BRL 120.00 / Half: BRL 60.00

– Purple (Superior) – Whole: BRL 170.00 / Half: BRL 85.00

– Purple (Lower) – Whole: BRL 200.00 / Half: BRL 100.00

– Orange (Upper and Lower) – Whole: BRL 80.00 / Half: BRL 40.00

We will open the sizes: Yellow (Lower and Upper), Orange (Lower and Upper), Red (Lower and Upper) and Purple (Lower and Upper)

IMPORTANT: ESPLANADA ACCESS AND CARTO SCIO TORCEDOR

To meet PMMG’s demand, it will be necessary to validate tickets at the entrance to the esplanade and at the turnstiles. Therefore, no person who does not have their ticket validated at the entrance to the stadium will not be able to enter the esplanade.

FREE MUNICIPAL LAW

Fans will be able to pick up the free ticket for children under 12 at the SUL do Mineiro box office on Saturday, 11/05, from 10 am to 5 pm. Tickets will be available up to the capacity of 1% of each sector, according to municipal legislation. To pick up the ticket, the parent or legal guardian must appear with the child’s identity document*, the child’s CPF* and their own document* and carrying the ticket they have purchased for themselves. The gratuity will only be provided in the same sector as the parent’s ticket or legal guardian.

*I accept official document or authentic copy.

*To represent the minor, the person responsible must have an identity card or birth certificate of the minor and some document with a photo of him/her to prove the kinship of the father or mother. Otherwise, to be legally responsible, you must have the documentation provided for in the Statute of Children and Adolescents, Federal Law 8.069/1990.

In case of doubt, contact the exclusive 5-star partner service: (31) 4000 2161 – calls and whatsapp.