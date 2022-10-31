David Luiz is not intimidated by Real Madrid and makes a bold promise for the World Cup: “Very special moment…”

The long-awaited third Libertadores was achieved by Flamengo. Rubro-Negro was happier in the duel against Athletico, further crowning the throne of an acting prince. Gabriel Barbosa lived up to his popular surname: Goal. Gávea’s number 9 matched up to zico in number of goals in the finals of the continental tournament, becoming the biggest Brazilian in the competition in terms of net balls. However, the situation is not the same for everyone.

Still without scoring a goal with the Flamengo shirt, this could even be normal for a defender, but not for David Luiz. The defender stood out for years in Europe for his technique and quality with the ball at his feet. The memorable free-kick goal at the 2014 World Cup, against Colombia, has yet to be copied in Mais Querido. According to David, the most special moment in football is being saved for the Club World Cup.

“I don’t know (laughs). I think God has in store, it’s a very special moment, so I’m waiting. (Will you stay for the World Cup?) God willing, let’s see”, promised David Luiz.

Despite not having scored, when it comes to steal balls and protect the defensive sector, David Luiz is a reference. The player joined the select group of champions of both the UEFA Champions League and Libertadores. According to him, this is a reason, above all, of gratitude.

“It is a source of pride (winning the Champions League and Libertadores), but above all, a lot of gratitude. We don’t get anywhere alone, there were countless people who helped me and, without a doubt, it’s a title that gives me a feeling of gratitude”complements the defender.