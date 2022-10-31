DCEU can now make Batman & Superman BvS movie failed » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

With Henry Cavill returning as Superman in the long run, the potential now exists for the Man of Steel to have a genuine partnership with Ben Affleck’s Batman in the film. DCEUrescuing lost opportunities Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. After Cavill’s cameo in Superman in black adam post-credits scene combined with subsequent reports from the actor himself, it has been confirmed that the DCEU’s Man of Steel will be staying for some time with more content to come. As Affleck has already confirmed future appearances as the Dark Knight, there is now hope for a legitimate team-up movie in the future.

While Batman v Superman saw Clark Kent joining forces with Bruce Wayne after they were manipulated into fighting each other by Lex Luthor, their actions were largely separate during his battle with Doomsday. Likewise, the arrival of Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman essentially made her a DC Trinity team, rather than just the two of them coming together as the best in the world. However, there is now a chance for Cavill and Affleck to reunite once more, providing a satisfying depth to their relationship that goes beyond fighting CGI villains in the DCEU (Doomsday in Dawn Of Justice and Steppenwolf in Justice League).

BvS Didn’t Fully Fulfill Its Batman and Superman Potential

While Wonder Woman’s involvement in Batman v Superman isn’t inherently bad, it lessens the dynamic that Clark and Bruce could have had as the movie’s titular heroes. Likewise, the general development towards the formation of the Justice League also takes away any sort of greater partnership the two heroes could have had in the film’s third act (once they eventually stopped fighting each other). Also, Batman is separated from Superman for most of the battle against Doomsday, first saving Martha Kent before helping Wonder Woman face the monster. Meanwhile, Clark faced Apocalypse himself before bidding Lois Lane farewell, sacrificing himself to kill Luthor’s monster with a kryptonite spear.

Things aren’t looking much better for Batman and Superman in Justice League any. After the League resurrects Superman using one of the Mother Boxes, Superman nearly kills Bruce before being stopped by Lois and reminded of who he is. The rest of his time is mostly spent fighting the CGI Steppenwolf of Apocalypse with the rest of the League. In fact, the only real moment the two heroes have together as partners is when Bruce reveals that he bought a bank to save the Kent farm. In both movies, Batman and Superman should have had more time to become true allies.

Affleck and Cavill’s Return Means Batman and Superman May Have a Real Team

Now that Cavill’s Superman is truly back in the DCEU after years of uncertainty, Ben Affleck’s Batman can now become a true ally and friend to Clark. Currently, Affleck is confirmed to have appearances in The Flash like this Aquaman 2. However, he could certainly be hired for more now that Cavill continues his role in the DCEU.

In the original DC Comics, Batman and Superman’s opposing tactics and abilities make their partnership one of the most interesting and fun in the DC Universe. As such, it deserves to be explored on screen after Batman made up for their rivalry in Batman v Superman bringing Superman back to life in Justice League. A third film positioned as a genuine team adventure would be the perfect way to conclude a “trilogy” for their relationship. We hope that a Dark Knight and Man of Steel reunion will be part of the DCEUthe company’s plans for the future.