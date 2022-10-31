Death toll reaches 134 after bridge collapses in India; watch video of the moment of the fall – News

At least 134 people died in India last Sunday (30), when a Collapsed Colonial Era Suspension Bridge in Gujarat State.

Authorities said about 500 people were on the bridge celebrating Diwali, or festival of lights, and the holidays in Chhath, when the cables supporting the structure gave way, causing it to collapse into the Machhu River.

Sources said the victims are mostly women and children. Fifteen people received care in a hospital.

“I saw the bridge collapse before my eyes,” said a witness who worked through the night trying to rescue the wounded.





“It was traumatic when a woman showed a photo of her daughter and asked if I had rescued her. I couldn’t tell her that her daughter was dead,” added the witness, who did not reveal her name.

“The cables snapped and the bridge collapsed in a second. People fell on top of each other and into the river,” said a man who identified himself only as Supran.

Videos released that have not yet been authenticated showed people hanging from the remains of the structure in darkness and trying to swim to shore to save themselves.









No security certificate











The 233-meter suspension bridge, built in the British Mandate era, opened to the public this week after months of repairs.

Broadcaster NDTV reported that the bridge had reopened on Wednesday even without a safety certificate, and video footage taken on Saturday showed the structure swaying.

After the collapse, authorities launched a rescue operation with submarines sent to the area to find the missing. Dozens of Indian Army and Navy soldiers participated in the coordinated efforts.

The authorities’ plan is to stop the dam’s water and use pumps to empty the river and speed up the search operation.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was visiting Gujarat, announced compensation for the families of victims and those injured in the accident.

Modi called for the “urgent mobilization of rescue teams”, his office tweeted. “He asked that the situation be monitored closely and continuously and [que as autoridades] extend all possible help to those affected”.

On its official website, the government of Gujarat describes the bridge as “an engineering marvel built at the beginning of the century”.

Accidents in infrastructure, including bridges, are common in India because they are old buildings and lack of maintenance.