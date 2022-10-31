Deyverson responds to provocations from Flamengo fans on the networks

Admin 12 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 2 Views

After the vice for Palmeiras last year, the Flamengo was Libertadores champion last Saturdayo, against Athletico Paranaense. On social media, Deyverson, author of the goal of the title alviverde in 2021, claimed that he received a message from flamenguists after winning the Rubro-Negro, in Guayaquil.

+ Caio Ribeiro analyzes expulsion in Flamengo x Athletico: ‘Too strict’

– I don’t understand why the flamenguistas are texting me. When you win a Libertadores title over me, like I won over you, then you can talk to me. Flamengo put me in Libertadores history with the title goal on top of you – wrote Deyverson.

+ Journalist says ‘Palmeiras lacked’ in Libertadores decision: ‘It would be another final’

– My goal was on top of you, now yours was not against us. So they’re going to make fun of the guys, now make fun of whoever scored on you, no. You put my name in the story. Flemish gratitude. I was a three-time champion over you flamenguistas – completed the striker.

+ Gabigol passes Pelé: know the Brazilians with the most goals in Libertadores finals

Deyverson decided the 2021 Libertadores with a goal in extra time, after a failure by Andreas Pereira. This year, the striker left the São Paulo team and signed with Cuiabá. Like Palmeiras, Flamengo also reached the third title of the tournament.

Deyverson - Print

Deyverson responded to flamenguists on social media (Reproduction)

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

Corinthians striker speaks out after controversy with flamenguists

Corinthians striker Júnior Moraes spoke about a controversial photo that has been circulating on social …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved