Disney shares image with John Krasinski and Emily Blunt

Marvel Studios is currently developing a new reboot of Fantastic Fourone of the first projects that were speculated shortly after Disney’s purchase of Fox.

And despite having recently lost director Jon Watts., the film remains in active development, with fans expecting official news this month, with Marvel’s confirmed participation in the series. San Diego Comic-Con.

This month fans can get their first preview of the group in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich featured Mister Fantastic being played by John Krasinski, something fans have always wanted to see happen.

The character plays a variant of the character, and now fans want to know if the actor will also be kept in the MCU, after all this choice has always been the great desire of those waiting for the new one. Fantastic Four.

The same goes for Emily Blunt as the Invisible Woman, an actress who is married to John Krasinski in real life. And now fans believe they have discovered a clue that this will indeed happen in the team’s next film.

Sending out a survey to select subscribers, Disney+ wanted to know what the most anticipated MCU project in the future is, and the option regarding Fantastic Fourthe image illustrating the film features John Krasinski and Emily Blunt in the role of the heroes:

The image is taken from a fanart produced by Mitch Letcher, which many fans must have seen around:

The image may have just been a mistake on Disney's part, but fans want to believe it isn't.

MORE ABOUT THE FILM:

Fantastic Four will be a Marvel Studios reboot, the team’s first film to be produced by the studio. There is no release date yet. The characters have had three film adaptations, two of medium success, and one a failure.

The unanimity is that no film has honored the characters in the way they deserve. Kevin Feige’s Marvel Studios is expected to finally get it! Announced in December 2020, director Jon Watts (Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Trilogy) HAS LEFT helm of the film! His replacement has yet to be announced.

Still without a cast, the film is CONFIRMED to hit theaters on the day November 8, 2024. In addition to officially being the start of Phase 6 of the MCU!

