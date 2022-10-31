Diver Photographs Bizarre Transparent Creature, Described as ‘Ocean Vacuum Cleaner’

A diver shared a bizarre find while exploring the ocean off the coast of California. In an Instagram post, Andy Cracchiolo showed the creature with the transparent body, which he called a “unique find”.

In the video, you can see a translucent animal with a reddish body part. While swimming, he keeps his mouth open, probably in search of food.







After the publication, many speculated which animal exactly that would be and the answers did not take long to arrive.





Some have mistaken the creature for a jellyfish, but it is a Thetys, the largest known species of salp, according to Moira Decima, an assistant professor at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography.

This rather weird animal is described as a “vacuum cleaner” of the oceans, and it filters the sea while devouring plankton and even bacteria.

Thetys is also a model of efficiency: the same system it uses to filter and eat tiny beings also propels it across the seas.

“So they can strain large volumes of water and remove a lot of particles. That’s why we can refer to them as the ‘ocean vacuum cleaner'”, reveals Professor Moira, in an interview with the content agency Pen News.





The specialist also explains that the red portion inside the transparent body is the animal’s digestive system. “The red core you see in the image includes the intestine and the digestive organs,” describes the scholar.

Moira still has one more surprise about Thetys: they are closer to humans than jellyfish, as they are in the same phylum as us, Chordata, which includes vertebrates, amphioxus and tunicates.

As they are nutritious animals, she points out, perhaps they can become a dish appreciated by humans — fish and birds already devour them with gusto, although the transparent appearance makes it difficult for predation to work.



READ BELOW: Researchers find bizarre creature in Antarctic sea



