Does Black Adam take place before or after Peacemaker?

DC’s official website explains whether the Black Adam movie takes place before or after the events of the Peacemaker series.

That’s because several of Waller’s crimes were exposed at the end of Peacemaker, and Harcourt quit working for the head of Task Force X with the end of the first season of the series. HBO Max.

However, in black adam Waller appears to have the same force for the US government seen in The Suicide Squad and Suicide squadand Harcourt continues to work for Amanda.

But, clarifying this issue, DC’s official website confirmed that black adam takes place after the events of Peacemaker. Read what it says on dc.com:

“Yes, it was Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt greeting the Justice Society at the base of Task Force X. Harcourt was previously seen on HBO Max’s Suicide Squad and Peacemaker (above). Good to know she has recovered from her battle with the Butterflies (and all her time with Peacemaker).”

black adam is now showing in cinemas across Brazil.

Black Adam (original title of the adaptation) is the first solo film by Black Adam, the arch-rival of the hero Shazam. The new live-action DCEU will show the origin of the dark mage and his clash with the Justice Society supergroup.

Read its synopsis:

Nearly 5,000 years after being bestowed with the omnipotent powers of the Egyptian gods – and just as quickly arrested – Black Adam (Rock) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

The film stars The Rock (Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle) as Black Adam, Aldis Hodge (The invisible man) as Carter Hall/Hawkman, Sarah Shahi (Double target) as Adrianna Tomaz, Noah Centineo (The Perfect Date) as Al Rothstein/Atom Crusher, Quintessa Swindell (Travelers – Instinct and Desire) as Maxine Hunkell/Cyclone, Pierce Brosnan (007 Against GoldenEye) as Kent Nelson/Doctor Fate and Viola Davis (The Suicide Squad) as Amanda Waller.

The actor Marwan Kenzari (Aladdin) is also in black adam. Although his character has not been revealed, everything points to him playing the demon Sabbac.

There are rumors that the actor Henry Cavill (The Man of Steel) will appear with his Superman in a post-credits scene.

Directed by Jaume Collet-Serra (No scales) and scripted by Adam Sztykiel (A Part of Travel) and by the pair Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani (the Mauritanian), black adam was released in Brazilian cinemas on October 20.

