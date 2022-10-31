DOES CREFISA RELEASE THE CONSIGNMENT OF BRAZIL AID BY WHATSAPP AND ON THE APP?

Several families benefiting from Auxílio Brasil are trying to release the payroll loan from the social program. However, some situations have made credit difficult. Anyone who is a customer of Crefisa may have come across rumors about the release of the contract through the application and WhatsApp number.

Through the Crefisa application, the loan offered is not the Aid Brazil. The options presented in the app are: personal credit, anticipation of the second installment of the thirteenth or refinancing of the first contract.

Through Crefisa’s WhatsApp number (11 98806-0603), the Auxílio Brasil consignment is not mentioned. In this way, care must be taken when hiring through this means, believing that the credit is being carried out by the social program.

Even those who are in a difficult situation and need the money should calm down at this point, and wait for the impasses regarding the Auxílio Brasil loan to be resolved, in order to obtain credit, making sure of the contract rules.

The payroll loan from Crefisa

Retirees and INSS pensioners and civil servants from federal, state and municipal offices who have available consignable margin and whose body has an agreement with Crefisa can contract Crefisa’s consigned credit.

The financial institution allows even negative people to contract the credit, with installments that reach up to 84 installments.

INSS beneficiaries have an additional margin of 5% and credit payment takes place within 60 days. Hiring can be done from the comfort of home, by phone or WhatsApp. See contacts:

For capitals and metropolitan regions 11 3003-3376;

Other locations 0800-273-3376;

Service by WhatsApp 11 97970-0104.

The minimum amount for new contracts is R$ 500.00 – which will only be approved if the person is approved in accordance with the Crefisa Credit Policy and obtains approval of the assignable margin by the employer.

When it comes to refinancing contracts, the minimum amount is R$ 200.00. This type of contract is one in which a new loan is contracted, subject to the repayment of a previous loan.

After finalizing the credit, the money falls into the account within a maximum of 48 hours after confirmation by the employer that there is a margin for discounting the contracted installment.