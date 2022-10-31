Drew Barrymore Says He Believed ET Was Real In ‘ET The Extra-Terrestrial’

Inflation projection for 2022 varies from 5.60% to 5.61%

SÃO PAULO, SP (AGÊNCIA BRASIL) – The financial market forecast for the IPCA (Broad Consumer Price Index), considering the country’s official inflation, had a positive variation from 5.60% to 5.61% for this year . It is the first increase in the forecast, after 17 consecutive weeks of reduction.

The estimate appears in the Focus Bulletin this Monday (31), a survey released weekly by the Central Bank (BC), in Brasília, with the expectation of financial institutions for the main economic indicators.

For 2023, the inflation projection was 4.94%. For 2024 and 2025, inflation forecasts are at 3.50% and 3%, respectively.

The estimate for 2022 is above the ceiling of the inflation target that must be pursued by the BC. The target, defined by the National Monetary Council, is 3.5% for this year, with a tolerance interval of 1.5 percentage points up or down. That is, the lower limit is 2% and the upper limit is 5%.

In September, there was deflation of 0.29%, the third consecutive month of decline in the indicator. As a result, the IPCA accumulates an increase of 4.09% in the year and 7.17% in 12 months, according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

INTEREST RATE

To achieve the inflation target, the Central Bank uses the basic interest rate, the Selic, as its main instrument, defined at 13.75% per year by the Copom (Monetary Policy Committee). The rate is at the highest level since January 2017, when it was also at that level.

For the financial market, the expectation is that the Selic rate ends the year at the same 13.75%. By the end of 2023, the estimate is that the base rate will fall to 11.25% per year. For 2024 and 2025, the forecast is for Selic at 8% per year and 7.75% per year, respectively.

When the Copom increases the basic interest rate, the purpose is to contain the heated demand, and this has an impact on prices because higher interest rates make credit more expensive and encourage savings. Thus, higher rates can also make it more difficult for the economy to expand. In addition to the Selic, banks consider other factors when defining the interest charged to consumers, such as default risk, profit and administrative expenses.

When the Copom lowers the Selic rate, the tendency is for credit to become cheaper, encouraging production and consumption, reducing control over inflation and stimulating economic activity.

GDP EC MBI

The projection of financial institutions for the growth of the Brazilian economy this year remains at 2.76%. For 2023, the GDP (Gross Domestic Product) is expected to grow by 0.64%. For 2024 and 2025, the financial market projects GDP growth of 1.8% and 2%, respectively.

The expectation for the dollar rate remained at R$ 5.20 for the end of this year. For the end of 2023, the forecast is that the American currency will remain at this same level.

SÃO PAULO, SP (FOLHAPRESS) – Actress Drew Barrymore, 47, recalled the backstage of the classic “ET, the Extraterrestrial” (1982) and said that she really believed that the being from another planet existed. At the time the film was shot, she was only 7 years old and stated that she felt a lot of affection for the character.

“I thought he was for real. I really loved him so deeply. I would go and bring him lunch,” he told his talk show The Drew Barrymore Show. In the edition, she had invited co-stars from the attraction to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the feature.

On the show were Henry Thomas, Dee Wallace and Robert McNaughton. After the artist’s statement, Wallace also recalled that the director of the film, Steven Spielberg, made the extraterrestrial really seem alive, to continue Barrymore’s imagination.

“We found you talking to ET and we talked to Steven. So Steven, from then on, put two guys to ‘keep ET alive’ so that whenever I went to talk to him, he would react,” said the actress. played Mary Taylor in the film, Barrymore’s mother.

The plot shows the story of an American family with three children. One day, one of them, Elliot, discovers that there is a being from another planet hiding in his backyard. The ET was accidentally left behind by the aircraft he was traveling on and so needs help to get back home.