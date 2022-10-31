Early Black Friday: Xbox Series S console 22% off on Amazon

Yes, we are less than a month away from the super promotion, but there are already people lowering the price.

Are you a fan of digital games? So, meet the Xbox Series S. And right now, to make it even better, it’s on sale on Amazon. There are 22% discount, which reduced the device to R$ 2,059.

Xbox Series S Xbox Series S console in white color

BRL 2,059

The Xbox Series S is a 100% digital console, which does not support physical discs. But, it packs state-of-the-art performance and speed in a super-compact design. Account with a up to 120 FPS gameplay and thousands of games are available to you: these are digital games from four generations of Xbox with hundreds of optimized titles that look and perform better than ever before.

Finally, you can also watch your favorite entertainment in 4k on Netflix, Disney+, Amazon and more.

