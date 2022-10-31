Edenílson asks to leave Internacional and can reinforce Brazilian giant in 2023

At 32 years old, midfielder Edenílson may be living his last days as an Internacional player. Previously considered one of the highlights of the Rio Grande do Sul team, the player is not experiencing his best moment within the club.

This is because, in recent months, the player has been heavily criticized by the fans, who, through social networks, have been asking for his departure. And, according to information gathered by the news portal GOAL.com, this should happen soon.

According to the source, Edenílson asked to be negotiated in the next transfer window, in January, not seeing more climate to stay in Colorado, which in turn, decided to accept the player’s decision.

Edenílson has already been probed by two Brazilian giants

In this way, there is a high probability that Edenílson will change clubs at the beginning of next year, since despite not having the best moment of his career, he is still very ‘coveted’ in the Brazilian football market.

Jorge Nicola himself, in the middle of this year, released the information that both Flamengo and Atlético Mineiro were interested in Edenílson, who at the time ended up staying at Inter.

Now, with his departure for 2023 almost guaranteed, the midfielder can once again be an option for the teams, which, in turn, are already looking for reinforcements for next season.

