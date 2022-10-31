Elle Fanning surprises in clicks characterized as Paris Hilton | celebrities

Elle Fanning, is that you? The actress showed production inspired by another famous Hollywood name, Paris Hilton, on the Instagram feed this Tuesday (16.08). “I chose to dress like the iconic Paris Hilton in ‘The Simple Life’ for the portfolio of W magazine”, described the star when sharing clicks with followers, who reacted quickly including the famous expression of the socialite: “so hot!”.
In the artist’s look, all the striking symbols of fashion from the 2000s are gathered: a cap with a badge, pink Barbie, an exposed belly and sparkling lips as required by the time. The publication references the reality show “The Simple Life”, starring Paris with her friend Nicole Richie, which featured the two celebrities in “real life”-style challenges with each new episode.
Elle Fanning — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Elle Fanning — Photo: Playback/Instagram
Followers impacted by Elle Fanning’s “transformation” into Paris Hilton — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
Poster for “The Simple Life” — Photo: Reproduction/The Simple Life