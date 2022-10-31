Elon Musk makes serious accusation against Twitter board

Elon Musk accused the former Twitter boss and his lawyers of “deliberately” hiding evidence from lawsuits, days after the businessman’s $44 billion settlement was finalized.

“The Watchtell and Twitter board deliberately withheld this evidence from the courtroom,” Musk said Sunday night. It included a screenshot of internal messages from a Twitter executive referencing “fraudulent metrics”.

“Stay tuned, more to come…”, added the billionaire. Twitter was represented by Wachtell’s lawyers Rosen, Lipton and Katz in their lawsuits with the businessman.

Evidence of “fraudulent metrics” on Twitter could support arguments that Musk overpaid in the $44 billion settlement. Musk said earlier this month that he “obviously” paid more than the company was currently worth.

In July, Musk told Twitter that he planned to end the deal he announced in April over speculation about the amount of spam accounts on the site, prompting Twitter to file a lawsuit.

After Twitter accused Musk of failing to fulfill his obligations under the deal, Musk filed a counter-suit. The entrepreneur changed tack by announcing that he would go ahead with his original offer of $54.20 a share to buy the platform in October.

In the screenshot, Twitter’s global head of security and integrity Yoel Roth suggested that he would suggest that a Twitter employee named Amir use “fraudulent metrics” to report objectives and key results (OKRs).

“But also lol if Amir continues to criticize me my escalation route is ‘Amir’s OKRs are entirely based on fraudulent metrics and he doesn’t care and may be actively trying to hide the ball’,” the Twitter exec wrote.

“Literally doing what Elon is accusing us of doing,” added Roth. In a follow-up tweet Sunday night, Musk said he supported Roth after other Twitter users dug up old, apparently anti-Trump tweets from Roth.

“We all made some questionable tweets, me more than most, but I want to make it clear that I support Yoel,” wrote the Telsa founder. “My feeling is that he has high integrity and we are all entitled to our political beliefs.”

Roth’s comments about “fraudulent metrics” were made in a May 17 message — around the same time that Musk accused Twitter of being “too suspicious” about his reports of spam bots.

“I am concerned that Twitter has a disincentive to reduce spam as it reduces the perception of daily users,” Musk tweeted on May 21.

“They still refuse to explain how they calculate that 5% of daily users are fake/spam! Very suspicious,” he added at the time.