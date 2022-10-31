Emilia Clarke says Daenerys did nothing wrong at the end of Game of Thrones

The actress is on the side of the Mother of Dragons!

For those who follow the entertainment industry closely, it is no longer news that the end of game of Thrones it was quite controversial. In addition to leaving a bitter memory in the minds of fans of George RR Martinenthusiasts of Daenerys Targaryen were not at all happy with the character’s fate, an opinion that is also shared by the interpreter of Mother of Dragons, Emilia Clarke. For the actress, Danny did nothing wrong at the end of the program HBO.

Clarke was asked about her famous character during an appearance at DIF London (via SFFGazette.com) last weekend. The actress joked that “still believes that Daenerys did nothing wrong” and also took the opportunity to snipe the character of Harington Kitstating that “It’s not fair that Jon [Snow] stayed alive”.

Emilia Clarke also commented on what she wanted to happen to the character:

“I want Daenerys with Jon. They could do couples therapy and solve their problems. Daenerys is a very hopeful character and has a lot of wishes, and I wish she could have achieved all of that.”

If you followed the final moments of game of Thronesthen you may remember the controversial scene where Daenerys Targaryen flies over Porto Realupon Drogon, while the dragon burns anything in sight. This was just one of the Targaryen’s questionable attitudes that served as motivation for Jon Snow to kill her in the end, fearing she would become a threat to his future. westeros.

Do you agree with Emilia Clarke about Daenerys’ ending to the series? Don’t forget to comment!

