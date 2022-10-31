Emilia Clarke will live the writer’s sexual discoveries in theaters

Emilia Clarke was confirmed in the movie An Ideal Wife (An Ideal Wife, in free translation), from the same director of Good Luck, Leo Grande (2022), Sophie Hyde. The actress will play Constance Lloyd (1858-1898), Irish children’s author who was a wife of Oscar Wilde (1854-1900). The plot will tell the story of the marriage of the two and, mainly, of the Constance’s sexual awakening after finding out that her husband was gay.

Author of The Portrait of Dorian GrayOscar Wilde was known around the world for his biting wit and impressive writing skills, which made him an influential poet, author and playwright.

In Europe in the 1800s, Wilde suffered trials and was arrested for being associated with homosexual actions at the time. After the scandals, Constance Lloyd separated from her husband in an informal divorce, changed her surname and fled with her two children to exile in Italy. She even got Wilde to revoke his parental rights – the author never saw the children again or kept in touch with them.

During her lifetime, she published two books of children’s literature and contributed to newspapers and magazines, as well as being an activist in the progressive dress reform movement. Theories about her death, which will likely be addressed in the film, range from damage to her spine after suffering a fall to possible syphilis she contracted from her husband.

Still there are no details on the premiere date of the film or other names of the cast besides Emilia Clarke. The information is from Deadline.