Every time SHIELD agents referenced the MCU » Movie News, Movie Reviews, Movie Trailers, TV News.

It may not be considered official canon by many viewers, but Marvel SHIELD agents references the Marvel Cinematic Universe on several occasions throughout its long run. Initially created to connect to the MCU movies, SHIELD mentioned important characters and events from the films, while also linking them to how they affect the show’s stories.

The first seasons of SHIELD agents heavily referenced the MCU before delving more into the original stories that Coulson’s team could be involved with. Seasons one through three mentioned events such as the Battle of New York and Project Insight before introducing characters that have yet to appear in the MCU, such as Deathlok and Ghost Rider. But given that Marvel has managed to bring in characters from its Netflix shows, SHIELD agents characters can join the MCU in future stages as well.

Phil Coulson

After being killed by Loki in The Avengers, Phil Coulson is resurrected and forms his own team that investigates unclassified cases. Clark Gregg reprises his role for all seven seasons, but also portrays alternate versions of the character in the form of Chronicoms and an antagonistic alien who resembles Coulson. His resurrection is a key storyline in the first two seasons as he discovers the truth behind it and how it drives him crazy in season two when he starts making carvings on the wall. Coulson’s cellist girlfriend first mentioned in The Avengers also makes an appearance in a season 1 episode.

Maria Colina

Cobie Smulders returns as Maria Hill in season one to recruit Ward to Coulson’s team. She later returns to try to convince him to remain loyal to S.H.I.E.L.D. after learning that he was a member of HYDRA. She also makes a brief appearance in Season 2, leading to Avengers: Age of Ultron when she talks to Coulson about Loki’s lost scepter.

Nick Fury

SHIELD agents is incredibly popular, so it’s only fitting that one of Marvel’s most popular characters, Nick Fury, makes an appearance. Fury appears at the end of the second episode of season 1 to reprimand Coulson for damaging the bus the team flies on. He returns in the season finale to save FitzSimmons from the ocean and goes on to appoint Coulson as the new director of SHIELD. also confirmed that Fury was the one who ordered Coulson’s resurrection using untested alien technology, which creates a point of tension between the two.

Jasper Sitwell

HYDRA sleeper agent Jasper Sitwell appears sporadically throughout the first season. Sitwell also takes on a more significant role in helping to search for the Clairvoyant. A younger version of Sitwell appears in a flashback in Season 5, when he attended HYDRA Academy and was assigned to infiltrate S.H.I.E.L.D.

sif

Months after appearing in Thor: The Dark World, Sif teams up with S.H.I.E.L.D. agents to track down an enchanted fugitive Asgardian named Lorelei. In Season 2, Sif’s mind is erased after fighting a member of the Kree who is trying to kill Inhumans. After the Inhuman restores her memory, she seeks to help him hunt down Skye, but changes her mind after witnessing Skye incapacitating herself to avoid harming anyone.

Battle of New York

how did you do Avengers: Endgame, SHIELD agents also revisited the Battle of New York, focusing more on its aftermath. Coulson’s team was formed in response to the battle, and the first season references the event frequently. In episode 6, “FZZT”, a New York firefighter was infected with a deadly virus after coming into contact with a Chitauri helmet that was recovered from battle. It was a heartbreaking scene that played in the aftermath of the citizens who were affected by the events of The Avengersand he also saw Coulson comforting a dying man by sharing his own experience with death.

Post-battle cleanup

After the final battle of Thor: The Dark World happened, Coulson’s team was sent to Greenwich to help clean up the mess that Malekith’s reign left behind. This was likely before Marvel decided that the Damage Control Department would become a prominent part of the MCU. In Season 1, Episode 8 “The Well”, the opening scene shows the crew cleaning up and Jemma Simmons complaining about how there was a “huge mess to clean” in the aftermath of the great battle.

project insight

Concurrent with the theatrical release of Captain America: The Winter Soldiera story arc was presented in SHIELD agents which saw agents react in real-time when they learned that HYDRA had been infiltrating S.H.I.E.L.D. for decades. Images of Captain America destroying the Helicarriers were also shown. The Winter Soldier twist ending altered the story of Agents of SHIELD moving forward due to a desire to recognize the organization being demolished. Also took a page from winter soldier‘s, having a member of Coulson’s team reveal that he was a HYDRA sleeper agent all along.

The Avengers

In the first few seasons, the Avengers were referenced in almost every episode. The opening scene shows footage from previous Marvel movies and also sees a child looking at Avengers action figures through a showcase. Maria Hill mentions in the pilot episode how much the world has changed since a billionaire started flying in a metal suit, a 1940s superhero was thawed out of a block of ice, and a god with a hammer fell from the sky. When Phil Coulson welcomed Ward to level 7 release, footage of the battles seen in the first two were displayed. Iron Man movies and The incredible Hulk. Coulson also later explained to Ward that when Tony Stark joined the Avengers, he was only as a consultant before officially joining the team as Iron Man.

Agent Carter

While Peggy Carter End of the game appearance linked to SHIELD agents in its final season, the character made appearances through flashbacks in the second season. Captain America’s flame was seen arresting and interrogating Daniel Whitehall, a former leader of HYDRA. The third season also references Peggy Civil war passing through a newspaper clipping. This was a great reference as she was a founding member of SHIELD after WWII.

O Agent Carter series has also been linked SHIELD bringing Peggy’s love interest Daniel Sousa in season 7. While Peggy and Sousa ended up together at the end of their titular series, Avengers: Endgame and SHIELD confirmed that it never worked out between the two since she went on to live happily with Steve Rogers in an alternate timeline, and Sousa himself mentions their breakup.

Sokovia Accords

To recognize the events of captain america civil warthe Sokovia Accords were also SHIELD agents The known rules of the Sokovia Accords in the MCU were that any member of the Avengers or other enhanced individuals had to sign, or would be forced to retire to avoid incarceration for using their powers without government authority. For SHIELD., it required Inhumans and other enhanced people to sign. While it was a difficult choice to sign for some, it was also crucial in establishing SHIELD as a legitimate organization once again.

infinity war

While the consequences of Avengers: Infinity War was never recognized in SHIELD agents, Season 5’s final episodes referenced the Black Order’s invasion of New York, and Glenn Talbot’s Graviton was prepared to fight Thanos before he wreaked havoc on the planet. Thanos was mentioned by name, but he and members of the Black Order did not physically appear.

SHIELD agentsSeason 6’s canon issues completely ignored the events of Thanos’ snap, and none of the agents were erased from existence. The season takes place a year after the snap, but the world didn’t seem to be in disarray after half the planet’s population was decimated. Even when the agents spend time in space, the other planets visited don’t seem to have lost half their population. The use of time travel could have created an alternate timeline that didn’t see Thanos fulfill his mission, but it’s never explicitly addressed.

Quantum Realm

The last season of Marvel SHIELD agents I saw the team traveling through time in almost every episode. In the final episode, Fitz reappeared from his temporary isolation to explain to his colleagues that the only way for the team to return to their original timeline would be to travel through the Quantum Realm. SHIELD agentsThe final MCU reference of the MCU was a great way to tie the series back to the MCU, as the Quantum Realm was an important aspect in the series. Avengers: Endgame, which ended the Infinity Saga. He explained how Marvel’s longest-running television series could still be considered canon for the larger MCU across the Multiverse.