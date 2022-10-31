Fan harasses reporter, Neymar in controversy and more: football news

football news

Credit: Reproduction | Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

With the mission of keeping readers informed with the main football news, Torcedores.com prepared a summary with what rocked last weekend.

With a goal from Gabigol, Flamengo beat Athletico Paranaense 1-0 and became champion of the 2022 Copa Libertadores, last Saturday (29).

Provocation

During the celebration of the title, Marcos Braz, vice president of football at the club, pulled a provocation against Real Madrid. Defender David Luiz and other players had unusual reactions.

In provocation, Marcos Braz pulled the song that said: “Real Madrid, you can wait, your time will come. Real Madrid, you can wait, your time will come”.

Flamenguista harasses reporter

An Ecuadorian reporter, who was live, was covering the movement of fans in Guayaquil, when she began to be harassed and, subsequently, pursued by a Flamingo fan. Embarrassed, the woman tried to avoid possible physical contact.

With goals from Ary Borges, Byanca Brasil, Poliana and Bia Zaneratto, Palmeiras thrashed Boca Juniors 4-1 and became champion of the Copa Libertadores da América Feminina. The decision took place last Friday night (28), at the Casa Blanca Stadium, in Quito, Ecuador.

Neymar in new controversy

Neymar was in the midst of a controversy involving the brand Sadia, a food company, which released an advertisement with the star of the Brazilian team. Opponents of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) attacked the company on social media, because the player expressed public support for the current president of the republic.

The tie between Corinthians and Goiás, which took place last Saturday (29), was marked by a controversy involving VAR. In the final minutes of the match, Yuri Alberto scored a goal and the referee ruled the move offside. Subsequently, VAR also confirmed the field decision.

Through social networks, Corinthians made a point of showing revolt with the decision of the arbitration and VAR regarding the bid.

