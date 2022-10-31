Fast and Furious | Female derivative remains in the plans

head of Universal Pictures, Donna Langley states that the idea of ​​a female spinoff for The Fast and the Furious continues to be discussed.

But for now, there are no official negotiations.

“I would love to see a Fast & Furious movie with just the women in the franchise, and Vin (Diesel) shares that enthusiasm. We have so many great and amazing female characters, and now we have the arrival of Brie Larson.”

told the Business Insider.

“So I would love to do a female derivative at some point.”

The next film in the franchise will be Fast and Furious 10.

Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Jason Momoa (Aquaman), Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) and Alan Ritchson (Reacher) are joining the franchise in fast and furious 10.

At the same time, a fan-favorite actor who last appeared on fast and furious 8 will not return: Dwayne Johnson. The actor was even invited to return, but declined the invitation.

Louis Letterrier (Master’s Trick, Explosive Charge) will direct the feature, replacing Justin Lin.

According to multiple international website sources, Lin left the direction after constant script changes, as well as a major disagreement with Vin Diesel.