FIFA surrenders to Gabigol after Flamengo’s title goal in Libertadores: ‘Big game player’

Gabigol was praised by FIFA on social media after being the hero of the Conmebol Libertadores do Flamengo title

Great hero of another conquest of CONMEBOL Libertadores fur Flamengothe attacker gabigol fell in the favor of FIFA on social networks this Monday (31).

in your profile at Instagramthe entity that governs world football praised the red-black shirt 9, highlighting his decision potential for the Gávea club.

“Three Libertadores finals, four goals. Gabigol is a great player”, wrote FIFA, in English.

In addition, the organization cited the world Cup approaching and left questioning.

“Will he be on the roster? Brazil for the Cup?”, he asked.

In the current season, the player adds 29 goals and 5 assists in 62 matches for Rubro-Negro.

After the final last Saturday (29), he said, in a joking tone, that he is “on vacation”.

“We’re really tired! I played my biggest number of games this year, so I even asked for a vacation and they let me go! (laughs). I’m already announcing it, there. Now it’s time to rest!”, he joked.

