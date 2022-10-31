Flamengo has five on the list of pre-selected by Tite for the World Cup dispute, says website

Coach Tite left five players from Flamengo in the list of pre-selected for the 2022 World Cup. According to “GE”, the club received this Sunday (30) from CBF the notification that Everton Ribeiro, Gabigol, Pedro, Santos and Filipe Luís are among the 55 names from the pre-selected list sent to FIFA.

The commander will define the 26 called up for the World Cup on November 7th. However, after sending the list to FIFA on the 21st, the bylaws provided that clubs would be notified this Sunday.

Among the most highly rated of the Selection are Everton Ribeiro and Pedro, called up in the last call-up by Tite. Author of the goal of the third championship of Libertadores, Gabigol has previously received opportunities with the canary coach and was in the 2021 Copa América (including acting in the final against Argentina).

Santos won the gold medal for the Olympic team in 2021 and was called up at times by Tite. Filipe Luís already has a good relationship with the coach and the coaching staff and appears as an alternative if Alex Sandro and Alex Telles (most quoted for the left side) are not called.

Filipe was with the technical committee recently to share his impressions about the work of Tite’s current cycle. The side’s last call-up was in the 2019 Copa América.