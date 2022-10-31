Flamengo has five players pre-selected for the World Cup; see names – Flamengo – Flamengo news and game

CBF notified Flamengo of the names that can paint in Qatar in November

Last Saturday (30), Flamengo beat Athletico-PR 1-0 and became champion of the Copa Libertadores da América. With the conquest, the expectation of players from the Red and Blacks grew in relation to the possibility of going to the World Cup, and five of them are among the pre-selected: forwards Gabigol and Pedro, midfielder Everton Ribeiro, goalkeeper Santos and side left Filipe Luis.

The report was made by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) this Sunday (30). The entity notified Flamengo that five athletes from the club were selected by coach Tite in the pre-list of players called up for the Qatar World Cup, which has 55 names. The information was first released by the GE.

It is worth noting that, from this list, only 26 will be chosen to represent the Brazilian team at the Qatar World Cup, in November. The other 29 players will be cut. From Flamengo, the players who are most likely to be in the final call-up are Everton Ribeiro and Pedro, who were present in the last two friendlies in Brazil. Gabigol, Santos and Filipe Luís, in turn, were on coach Tite’s radar, but have fewer chances than the other two teammates.

Hero of the Libertadores do Flamengo title with the goal scored against Athletico-PR, Gabigol was part of the group that played in the 2021 Copa América and was a constant figure in this cycle, with 14 games played – seven as a starter. The red-black shirt 9 is going through a great phase of the season and is the team’s top scorer of the year, with 30 balls in the net.

Filipe Luís is seen by coach Tite as a safe option in case of injury to Alex Sandro or Alex Telles. In fact, the Flamengo left-back was recently with the coaching staff of the Brazilian team to pass on his impressions of the work in this cycle. For Brazil, the red-black shirt 16 played in the 2018 World Cup and the 2019 Copa América.

Finally, goalkeeper Santos also has fierce competition in the sector of the Brazilian team. That’s because, Alisson and Ederson are right names in Tite’s final list, and Weverton, from Palmeiras, is the favorite for the third and final spot in the goal. However, there is a possibility that one more archer can be called up or, in case of injury to any of the three names, Flamengo’s shirt 20 should be chosen.