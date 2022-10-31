Flamengo joins the group of undefeated champions







Gabigol celebrates a goal for Flamengo in the Libertadores final Photo: Alexandre Neto/Photopress/Gazeta Press

Flamengo joined a select group of undefeated Libertadores champions this Saturday, winning the final of the tournament by 1-0, against Athletico-PR, at the Estadio Monumental Isidro Romero Carbo, in Gauiaquil, Ecuador.

With 12 wins and a draw in this edition of LiberatorsO Flamengo became the third Brazilian club and the seventh in history to win the competition unbeaten, joining Peñarol (1960), Santos (1963), Independiente (1964), Estudiantes (1969 and 1970), Boca Juniors (1978) and Corinthians (2012).

Of the Brazilian clubs that achieved the feat, the Flamengo is the one that had the best use throughout the competition (94.87%).

Ten years ago, Corinthians became champion of the Liberators with eight wins and six draws, ending the competition with a 71.42% success rate.

already the saintswho was champion of Liberators in 1963 with a different format of dispute than the current one, they won three games and drew one, boasting a performance of 87.5%.

This was the third Libertadores title won by Flamengo. Rubro-Negro da Gávea had already won the continental tournament in 1981, with Zico, Júnior, Leandro, Adílio and company, and in 2019, being represented by the current generation of athletes, such as Gabigol, Arrascaeta and Everton Ribeiro.

With three continental titles, the Flamengo also equaled the Sao PauloSantos, Grêmio and Palmeiras as the Brazilian clubs that most times won the Copa Libertadores in history.

