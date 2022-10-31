Flamengo plans strong investment in 2023 for the World Cup

Flamengo fan, if your life is already happy, you can be sure that the board moves to make it even more. Champion of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil, Rubro-Negro promises to come even stronger in 2023, when, among other competitions, they will have the Club World Cup ahead.

The idea of ​​a strong investment in the event of the conquest of America was already something planned, and now, with the confirmation, the leaders will move on to the stage of executing it. For this, they rely on heavy recipes to come.

Only those already guaranteed, Flamengo has the classifications for the Recopa Sudamericana – where they will face Independiente Del Valle (EQU), champion of the Copa Sudamericana – and the Supercopa do Brasil, where they will face the Brazilian champion. In addition, with the titles, it is already automatically qualified for the group stage of Libertadores and for the round of 16 of the 2023 Copa do Brasil.

The prizes of these competitions for the next season are not yet defined, but based on what was paid in 2022, there is a minimum guarantee of R$25 million if you are runner-up in the Recopa and Supercup, and a maximum of R$32 million. , if you are champion of both tournaments.

This year, for example, Recopa paid around R$8.2 million to the champion and R$4.1 million to the runner-up. The Supercup awarded BRL 5 million to the champion and BRL 2 million to the runner-up. The round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil guaranteed BRL 3 million and the group stage of Libertadores around BRL 16 million.

Between renovations and signings, football vice president Marcos Braz is already looking forward to new achievements in 2023.

“The process, the cycle, are part of life. I am here and tomorrow there will be another manager. This process, within Flamengo, will pass. We have already made a big window, with Cebolinha, Varela, Pulgar… National team players. It’s about continuing to renew to keep the titles we won and fix the things we made mistakes. It’s not because we won two that we didn’t make mistakes. 2023 is coming. The title belongs to the fans and the institution, and next week we start working thinking about 2023” , declared.

Among some of the possible important renovations are, for example, those of coach Dorival Júnior and left-back Filipe Luís. About the coach, Braz lost:

“Sometimes we can’t or shouldn’t position ourselves depending on the grand finals or when you’re looking for a player in a certain position. With both titles, God willing, we’ll be stronger for next season.”

Flamengo arrived in Rio de Janeiro late yesterday morning and had no contact with the public in collaboration with security agencies due to the presidential elections.