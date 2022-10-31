Flamengo title extends Fortaleza’s chance to win a spot in Libertadores; see odds – Play

The Libertadores title won by Flamengo on Saturday (29) increased the chances of Strength to compete in the main competition in South America for the 2nd year in a row. Occupying 9th place, with 48 points, Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s team has a 50.5% probability of being among the classifieds for the 2023 edition of the continental tournament, according to the mathematics department of the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

With the guaranteed presence of the Carioca Rubro-Negro among the six best placed and the conquests of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the Série A of the 2022 Brazilian Championship will accredit eight teams to the dispute, six for the group stage and two for the preliminary step.

UFMG’s projection guarantees that the club that wins 60 points will play in Libertadores in 2023. However, winning up to 55, the chances are 78.6%. In all, seven teams are still vying for a spot in the tournament — saints, America-MG, Botafogo, Strength, Sao Paulo, Atletico-PR and Atlético-MG has a probability above 2%.

To achieve the feat of playing again in the Libertadores, Fortaleza will need to maintain the positive sequence in Serie A. Tricolor do Pici has eight unbeaten games, with five wins and three draws. In the final stretch, you will face palm trees (F), Atlético-GO (Ç), RB Bragantino (C) and saints (F).

