Flamengo title makes Libertadores dream in the group stage easier for São Paulo

The Copa Libertadores title won by Flamengo last Saturday (29) gave a greater spirit to the Sao Paulo. That’s because with the defeat of Athletico-PR, Tricolor’s opportunities grew to get a direct spot in the group stage of the main competition on the continent.

Check out the scores for São Paulo players in the victory over Atlético-GO given by the L team!



The math is clear: Tricolor currently occupies the eighth place in the classification, with 50 points. This Tuesday (11/1), at 9:30 pm (GMT), at Morumbi, a direct confrontation with Atlético-MG, the seventh, with 51.

It turns out that with the Flamengo title, the last spot in the group stage of the next Libertadores through the Brasileirão will be precisely that of the team that finishes the competition in sixth place. A place today belonging to the Hurricane itself, also with 51 points.

That is, if Galo wins, on Tuesday, São Paulo will reach 53 points, isolate themselves in sixth position and stay, at least temporarily, in the dreamed G-6 of the Brasileirão, qualifying without having to go through the preliminary phase.

Extremely comfortable situation for the Paulistas, who are hoping for a stumble from Paraná to settle once and for all in the direct zone for the group stage of Liberta.

If the title of this year’s continental tournament went to Athletico, life in São Paulo would get a little complicated. That’s because it is seven points away from rival Corinthians, the fifth place in the classification and that would thus be the last classified directly by the Brasileirão for the group stage.

According to the website ‘Chance de Gol’, Tricolor has an exact 64% chance of reaching the next Libertadores. Despite the less complicated scenario, however, statistics show almost 20% of chances, only, for this classification to be for the group stage.

THE FINAL STREET OF BRAZILIAN

Sao Paulo (51 points)

Atlético-MG (C)

Fluminense (F)

International (C)

Goiás (F)

Atletico MG (51 points)



Sao Paulo (F)

Botafogo (C)

Cuiabá (C)

Corinthians (F)

Athletico PR (51 points)



Goiás (C)

International (F)

Atlético-GO (F)

Botafogo (C)

Stronghold (48 points)



palm trees (F)

Atlerico-GO (C)

Bragantino (C)

Santos (F)

America-MG (46 points)



International (C)

Bragantino (F)

palm trees (F)

Atlético-GO (C)

Botafogo (47 points)



Cuiabá (C)

Atlético-MG (F)

Santos (C)

Athletico-PR (F)

