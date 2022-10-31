Florence Pugh cast as lead in Alexander Skarsgård’s directorial debut

Florence Pugh is cast alongside Alexander Skarsgård in his upcoming directorial debut, a wild documentary thriller titled The Pack.

Florence Pugh has been cast in a lead role in Alexander Skarsgård’s directorial debut The package. Pugh is one of Hollywood’s most sought-after modern stars, especially after appearing as the MCU’s Yelena Belova in Black Widowa role she reprized in the Disney+ series Archer hawk and will reprise in the next Phase 5 movie Rays in 2024. However, the actor has held roles in many prominent films outside of the superhero universe, including the horror film Ari Aster midsommarGreta Gerwig’s adaptation little women (for which Pugh was nominated for an Oscar), and the thriller Do not worry, dearwhich hits theaters in September.

The package will be the latest drama to recruit its talents. Skarsgård, who is best known for his roles in True Blood and Big Lieswill be directing from a script by Rose Gilroy, who also wrote the upcoming space-age rom-com Artemis Project starring Channing Tatum and Scarlett Johansson. The package will follow a group of documentarians who survive a harrowing gunfight in the Alaskan wilderness and come together at an awards ceremony, where previously buried tensions erupt as they try to keep a deadly secret under wraps.

Per DeadlinePugh has been cast in a lead role alongside Skarsgård (who in addition to directing is starring) in The package. The film will begin filming in March 2023. So far, no details have been revealed about the character Pugh will play or who else will be joining her in the cast.

Could one of Florence Pugh’s upcoming films earn the actress her next nomination?

Pugh’s very busy schedule is currently filled with prominent films. In addition to his imminent return to the MCU in Raysthe actor is currently linked to the franchise projects Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and Dune: Part Two. She also has the drama ensemble Oppenheimerthe irish period piece the wonderand the drama A good person, which was directed by his former partner Zach Braff. Many of these projects, including The package, have the opportunity to earn Pugh his second Oscar nomination after little women.

Dune: Part One it was a heavily nominated film, though it wasn’t honored in any acting category, so Pugh’s appearance in the sequel might not be worth it in that way. However, adding The package for a stacked list of upcoming dramas is greatly increasing your chances of getting nominated sooner rather than later. This new movie might even prove to be the one to make it happen, as the other strongest contender is Christopher Nolan’s. Oppenheimerwhose large cast can result in her not being prominent enough in the story to really stand out.

Source: Deadline