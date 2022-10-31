Flu can guarantee Libertadores and Cano tries to beat 10-year record

Fluminense can confirm today (31) the spot for the third consecutive Libertadores. For that, they need to beat Ceará, at 8 pm (Brasília time), at Arena Castelão, in a confrontation for the 35th round of the Brazilian Championship. The three points already guarantee the Tricolor at least in the early stages of the tournament.

After Flamengo’s title in Libertadores 2022, the G8 is already confirmed in the Brasileirão. Therefore, if they win, Fluminense can no longer be reached by Fortaleza, currently in ninth place, which would reach a maximum of 60 points in the four remaining matches.

The dream, however, is a direct spot to the group stage. For that, two more wins or a triumph and two draws totally guarantee the Flu among the top six. As Flamengo won the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, two more direct spots opened up for Brazilians.

If they add five more points, the Tricolor guarantees the objective of the season. Fluminense is currently in fourth place, with 58 points. Even if they win one and draw two, the Laranjeiras team would reach 63 points and 18 victories. Atlético-MG, in seventh, would reach the same 63 if they won the last four games, but would add 17 victories.

longest streak in a row

The confirmation of going to Libertadores will make Fluminense match their best streak of consecutive years qualifying for the competition. In 2011, 2012 and 2013, Tricolor disputed the cup, but fell in the round of 16 in the first year and in the quarter in the following two.

Flu returned to the continental tournament after eight years apart in 2021, when they reached the quarterfinals and were eliminated by Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador. This year, however, the biggest disappointment. As it didn’t go straight to the group stage, it played in the preliminaries. They eliminated Millonarios, from Colombia, but fell to Olimpia in the third phase, being defeated on penalties.

Pipe close to record

The great name of Fluminense’s important victory over Corinthians was Germán Cano, who “made the L” twice and secured the 2-0 in Itaquera. In his first season for the Tricolor, the Argentine already collects marks and can break an important record if he hits the net again.

At Neo Química Arena, Cano reached 38 goals this season, surpassing Washington, who scored 37 in 2008. Now, the Argentine is one goal away from equaling Magno Alves, with 39, as the greatest tricolor scorer of the century.

Cano, it is worth remembering, has already entered the overall top 10 of the club’s top scorers in the 21st century. He surpassed Marcos Junior, who scored 37 times for Fluminense between 2012 and 2018. Now, he appears in tenth and is in search of Rafael Sóbis, with 41 between 2011 and 2014. Fred leads with 199 goals.

DATASHEET:

CEARÁ x FLUMINENSE

Competition: Brazilian Championship – 35th round

Place: Arena Castelão, in Fortaleza (CE)

Day and time: October 31, 2022, Monday at 20:00 (Brasília time)

Referee: Raphael Claus (Fifa/SP)

Assistants: Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa/SP) and Neuza Ines Back (Fifa/SP)

VAR: Rafael Traci (SC)

CEARÁ: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Marcos Victor, Messias and Bruno Pacheco; Fernando Sobral, Guilherme Castilho (Richardson) and Vina; Lima, Eric and Jô. Technician: Juca Antonello

FLUMINENSE: Fabio; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Manoel, Caio Paulista (Cris Silva); André, Martinelli, Yago Felipe, Ganso; Jhon Arias, German Cano. Technician: Fernando Diniz