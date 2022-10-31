Football, politics and nostalgia

I miss gathering friends, having a barbecue, drinking some stupidly cold beers and fearlessly cheering for my heart club.

I miss going to the stadium, wearing my team’s old and worn shirt, jumping in the stands and not being afraid to sing until I lose my voice.

I miss, between laughter, tears and hugs, provoking my opponents and letting out the champion’s cry through the streets for everyone to hear.

I miss tearing up praise on social media to my favorite players and keeping the memory of our greatest idols alive.

Oh, miss you! That good, old and distressing feeling of “there is, but there is not”, as they say in Portugal, where I have lived since 2015.

Football gives, but it also takes away. Take it out tooth and nail. It often hurts and, without mercy or mercy, leaves us raw.

It’s been almost 15 years of deprivation. Of not being who I once was. To move forward, but always with a nostalgic look back.

I chose that and I don’t regret it. I hit my head. I learned. evolve. Proud of who I am today, but still jealous of my old self.

If I faithfully accept the fundamental and understandable exemption in sports journalism, I have the luxury of going the opposite way in politics.

I have a public side. A side that opted for democracy. By science. For education. By culture. For the environment.

For gender equality. By women. Black hairs. By indigenous peoples. For minorities. For the underprivileged.

For Brazil.