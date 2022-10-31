Free Internet on Mobile: How to Access the Network on Multiple Carriers | Telephony

With an eye on the portion of the population that usually uses the internet, but does not want or cannot subscribe to a postpaid telephony plan, operators such as Claro, Vivo, TIM and Veek are betting on free plans for consumers. Offers such as Claro Prezão Free, Vivo Ads, TIM Fun and Veek Pré 2.0 appear as a free contracting alternative, working by performing tasks or fulfilling certain requirements. Sometimes, it is even possible to have access to other services such as SMS or toll-free calls between the operator’s own phones.

Internet packages usually have small restrictions, such as data limits offered after rescuing the challenges presented. At Claro, for example, it is possible to watch advertising videos to earn coins that can be exchanged for network packages. Although not an indiscriminate benefit, hiring these services can be an alternative for those who cannot afford large internet packages.

Claro’s new free plan, Prezão Free works in a separate application, downloaded so that the consumer has access to the challenges and, thus, the free network. By watching videos and earning coins, the operator’s customer will be able to exchange them for daily internet packages, with unlimited calls and SMS. Currently, only Claro customers in the prepaid modality are eligible to participate, with the app only compatible with Android phones.

One of the requirements to use the service is, primarily, to be a customer of the operator. Claro’s chip costs between R$10 and R$15 in the company’s stores. Those who have just purchased the chip must wait 24 hours to access the application. After the deadline, the Prezão Free app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Once downloaded, just enter the same login and password as the access to the Minha Claro platform or register.

The application brings a series of challenges that range from watching videos to inviting friends to participate in the program. Each video has an average duration between 5 to 30 seconds and can only be watched once. Most are advertising messages that, when consumed by the user, give, in exchange, coins that can be exchanged for packages.

Coins earned in Claro Prezão Free can be exchanged for internet packages, unlimited SMS to any operator and calls to customers who also have a Claro number. There are also other possibilities to earn coins, such as installing the apps suggested by Prezão Free for the first time on your cell phone.

Newly arrived in Brazil, Veek also offers a system similar to that of competing operators by offering ad videos in exchange for an internet connection. To use the service, available to prepaid customers, consumers must install the operator’s application on their smartphone and do what the company calls “check-in”. This will display a video advertisement, which can last from six to 30 seconds.

Internet access is released by Veek for a certain period, informed directly in the application. The tool is compatible with Android and iPhone (iOS) phones. To use the service, the customer needs to buy the Veek phone chip, which costs R$15 (plus R$15 for shipping).

It is worth mentioning that the amount of free data per day is not unlimited. Veek offers in the Pre 2.0 plan up to 2 GB of internet per month, 10 SMS per day, but does not include, for example, minutes to call other customers. After the end of the package, consumers who need more internet can purchase new data separately, if interested.

Launched on the market in May 2016, Vivo Ads is, according to Vivo itself, a marketing solution. When pre, post and control customers’ mobile data are exhausted, they receive a video advertisement lasting approximately 30 seconds and, when watching it until the end, they are granted extra internet to browse on their cell phone.

It’s no use looking to the side: when advertising ends, consumers are still invited to answer a question about the video they watched. If they get it right, the reward is the release of the new data pack. Another important point is that the advertisements served by Vivo Ads need to be accessed from a mobile browser over a 3G or 4G network, since the ad does not appear if the user is connected to a Wi-Fi network.

It is worth mentioning that the number of consecutive participations for the same campaign is defined by the advertiser. Upon receipt of the package, the “new” data will be consumed as a priority, that is, before the traditional package contracted by the customer. It is possible to purchase the Vivo chip from R$13 on the operator’s website, in physical stores and at other sales points.

Like Claro, TIM established its free internet advertising exchange service in an application. Tim Fun is available for prepaid and TIM Beta customers, who use Android phones. To get the free packages, consumers need to collect points by playing games, watching videos, and completing offers and surveys. Upon reaching the sufficient score, the user will be able to exchange it for TIM packages. The app is free and should only be downloaded by people over the age of 18. Just for the download the operator gives 1 GB of bonus.

TIM informs that customers from other operators can access the service and see how it works, but they will only be able to redeem the points earned if they become customers. According to the operator, after 90 days of inactivity, points expire and cannot be reinstated. To maintain the points balance, the user needs to open TIM Fun at least once every 90 days and obtain new points by doing any of the suggested activities.

According to the operator, the points obtained in the application do not follow a pattern and depend on the activity performed. The service is available to TIM Pré TOP and TIM Beta customers, running on Android 5 and later versions. To use the app, you must be connected to the internet, as the app uses mobile data. TIM’s chips vary between R$10 and R$15 in networks accredited by the operator.