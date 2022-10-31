Friends – In which episode did Julia Roberts and Jean Claude Van Damme appear?

In Friends, the episode in which Julia Roberts and Jean Claude Van Damme appear is one of the funniest in the series.

But when does it happen? In today’s post, we answer that question.

In which episode do Julia Roberts and Jean Claude Van Damme appear on Friends?

Friends is a series that exploded in popularity after its first season.

So much so that several famous guests have started to appear on the series, and Julia Roberts and Jean Claude Van Damme are two of the first.

In the plot, Roberts is a former colleague of Chandler, who goes out with him and plays a prank on the poor guy. Meanwhile, Rachel and Ross vie to see who will date Jean Claude Van Damme, who plays himself.

But in which episode does this cameo take place?

The episode in which Julia Roberts and Jean Claude Van Damme appear in Friends takes place in Season 2, episodes 12 and 13, titled “The One After the Superbowl”.

What did you think of these episodes? These are some of the funniest in the series, don’t you agree?

Also check

Friends is an American sitcom created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and presented by the NBC television network between September 22, 1994 and May 6, 2004, with a total of 236 episodes.

The series revolved around a group of friends who lived in the neighborhood of Greenwich Village on the island of Manhattan in New York City. The series was produced by Bright/Kauffman/Crane Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

You can currently watch Friends on HBO Max.

In today’s post, we answer in which episode Julia Roberts and Jean Claude Van Damme appear in Friends.