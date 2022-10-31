Fulfilling the table, CRB must use an alternative team against Bahia



Source: Disclosure / CRB

Bahia goes to the last round of Série B needing to score in order not to end up depending on other results. The opponent will be CRB, which is already on vacation and only fulfills the table in the last games of the year.

With 50 points and in 10th place, the regateano team arrives in the last round with nine points ahead of the Z-4 ​​and nine behind the G-4, a true mid-table campaign.

With no other objective to pursue, the coaching staff has already been carrying out tests with a view to 2023.

In the 37th round, the team from Alagoas was selected with only three holders and eight reserves in the 0-0 draw with Brusque.

In addition to reserves, coach Daniel Paulista selected two youngsters who debuted in Serie B and promoted the entry of two silver medals from the house in the second half.

The only starters that started the game of this round were Juninho Valoura, Emerson Negueba and Raul Prata – the latter received a third yellow card and will be suspended against Bahia.

One of the few holders who played in the penultimate round, the striker Negueba has already confirmed that he is leaving to ‘seek something bigger’.

“It is being resolved whether I stay or not, but everything indicates that we are going to go outside (outside) to seek something greater, which is my will too”.

Already the top scorer and highlight in assists of the CRB, Anselmo Ramón, was not even listed for the penultimate of the team in the championship. Midfielder Rafael Longuine, another highlight of the team, was another one that didn’t even stay on the bench.

CRB and Bahia will face each other at 18:30 on Sunday (6), at Rei Pelé.