Galaxy A11 comes out for less than BRL 500 on offer with cashback – Tecnoblog

O Galaxy A11 is a cell phone for those looking for something very simple. But the smartphone Samsung may become an even better option: the Submarine is selling the model for R$ 488.04, considering the Ame’s cashback. Among the highlights of the phone are the triple camera and fingerprint reader on the back.

Galaxy A11 can be bought much cheaper on offer (Image: Reproduction)

The offer is intended for those who really want a cheap cell phone. The product is available at Submarino for R$ 697.34. But, when considering the Ame cashback of R$ 209.30, the final value drops to R$ 488.04. That is, a discount of practically 20%.

It is worth remembering that, to obtain the offer, payment must be made through Ame. After purchase, the amount will be deposited in the Ame Digital wallet within thirty days. Afterwards, the amount can be used freely for products from Americanas stores and partners.

Cashback cannot be withdrawn Unlike Zoom, Ame cashback cannot be withdrawn. But this does not mean that the money will stay in your account: the platform also allows the use of credit to make purchases at Americanas, Submarino and other stores of the group, including the on-site units. The amount is still accepted at partner gas stations, credential restaurants, among others, and can be used to charge your cell phone or buy an Uber or iFood gift card.

📱 Is the Galaxy A11 still worth buying?

The Galaxy A11 doesn’t bring a lot of care, but it guarantees the use of basic features. This is the case with WhatsApp and streaming apps such as Spotify. In other words, it is a cell phone for those who use it very basic on a daily basis, including elderly people who want to participate in family groups and access social networks, such as Facebook.

But this does not mean that the cell phone does not cover the current trends. Starting with the photographic set, which has a 13 megapixel main camera accompanied by two others, 5 MP (ultrawide) and 2 MP (ultrawide). On the front, the 8 MP front camera appears in a hole in the corner of the screen.

The datasheet also features the Snapdragon 450 processor accompanied by 3 GB RAM. Storage is 64GB, but you can use a memory card of up to 512GB to store more photos, music, and the like. The Galaxy A11 still has a 4,000mAh battery and a fingerprint scanner on the back.

