Gaming notebook Acer Nitro 5 with RTX 3050, which runs everything, is 700 reais cheaper on Amazon ⋆

After a few weeks of rising prices, the imposing Gaming notebook Acer Nitro 5, model 2022, which comes equipped with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 video card, is again super cheap on Amazon Brazil. This is, it’s 700 reais of savings for those who buy the machine today or in the next few days. After all, instead of paying the traditional price of R$ 6,299, you will pay only R$ 5,650, which can be paid in up to 10 interest-free installments. It is, therefore, a great opportunity to acquire a notebook that runs everything, including the heaviest games and the most demanding applications for professional use.

The Acer Nitro 5 Gamer Notebook, model 2022, features the chassis of previous versions, which was responsible for popularizing the line around the world with a differentiated design with red details and lines on the lid, delivering a modern and technological air. The chassis is designed to provide a good degree of cooling, combined with a dual fan scheme that intelligently dissipates air, including fast performance control at the press of a key. The notebook has a backlit brazilian keyboard ABNT 2 standard, which offers comfort for typing even in dimly lit environments. When opening the lid, we come across a 15.6 inch Full HD display with 250 nits brightness and IPS construction, which in practice delivers a sharp, stunning image with true-to-life colors and a wide viewing angle. Like a good gaming notebook, the screen has 144hz refresh rate, providing an advantageous experience in competitive titles. Dual stereo speakers with DTS X Ultra technology reproduce audio immersively through headphones and internal speakers, allowing the user to precisely know where the sound is coming from in games where the feature is present.

Moving on to what really matters, here we have a machine built for demanding users and that promises maximum performance on a day-to-day basis. The gaming notebook comes equipped with the 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor (11400H), 8GB of RAM memory (recommended for most current games and applications), 532GB SSD storage, which guarantees fast startup and execution of tasks inherent to the operating system; and of course the robust Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 with 4GB of Video Memory, graphics card that brings new features that raise the level of user experience. Among them, we have Ray Tracing, a feature that offers a photo-realistic experience in compatible titles, simulating shadows in an incredible way without harming game performance. Meanwhile, Nvidia DLSS gives games a speed boost with unparalleled image quality. NVIDIA Max-Q is a set of AI-powered technologies that optimize laptops to deliver high performance in thin form factors.

What games can the Notebook Gamer Acer Nitro 5 play?



As mentioned before, the Acer Nitro 5 Gaming Notebook features the RTX 3050 with 4GB of dedicated video memory, presenting the ideal configuration to run most current titles with excellent performance. According to review tests, the general average of this video card is 72 FPS in Full HD with the most popular games of the moment. To give you an idea, the card can run Fortnite on Ultra at 70 FPS, Red Dead Redemption 2 at 30 FPS on Ultra, Call of Duty Warzone on medium at 60 FPS, Forza Horizon 4 at 65 FPS, Far Cry 5 at 72 FPS . Also, competitive titles like Valorant at 150 FPS on high, Dota 2 at 114 FPS on Ultra and League of Legends at 170 fps on Ultra. Therefore, we are facing here a powerful machine capable of running any game with excellent performance, also being a great option for professional use, especially for those professionals who have to deal with creation and project management. In addition, this is a great opportunity to purchase a product, which at its current price, has an excellent cost-benefit ratio.

