Halloween: Check out 10 Stephen King works that became movies

Stephen King is the Master of Literary Horror, the American author’s books have sold more than 400 million copies and several works have been adapted for cinema. Check out 10 movies that were adapted from the works of Stephen King.

The Shining (1980)

The illuminated is considered a pop culture icon, the psychological horror film is available in the HBO Max being starred by Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers and Danny Lloyd. Directed by Stanley Kubrickthe film hit Brazilian theaters on December 25, 1980.

“Jack Torrance (Nicholson) becomes winter caretaker at the isolated Overlook Hotel in the Colorado mountains in hopes of curing his writer’s block. He settles in with wife Wendy (Duvall) and son Danny (Lloyd), who is able to see both the past and the future. Jack gradually transforms and Danny’s visions become more disturbing. The writer discovers the hotel’s dark secrets and begins to turn into a homicidal maniac, terrorizing his family.”.

A DREAM OF FREEDOM (1994)

A dream of freedom is starred by Tim Robbins and Morgan Freemanthe drama is based on the novel Rita Hayworth and Shawshank Redemption released in 1982. Scripted and directed by Frank Darabont, A dream of freedom arrived in Brazilian cinemas on January 25, 1995 and is currently available on HBO Max.

“In 1946, Andy Dufresne (Robbins), a successful young banker, has his life radically changed when he is convicted of a crime he never committed, the murder of his wife and her lover. He is sent to a prison that is every inmate’s nightmare, Shawshank State Penitentiary, Maine. There he will serve his life sentence. Andy will soon be introduced to Warden Norton (Bob Gunton), the corrupt and ruthless prison guard who uses the Bible as a weapon of control, and Captain Byron Hadley (Clancy Brown) who treats inmates like animals. Andy befriends Red (Freeman), a prisoner who has been serving time for 20 years and controls the institution’s black market.”.

CARRIE (2013)

The third film adaptation of the work Carrie 1974 was released in Brazil on December 6, 2013, this version was directed by Kimberly Peirce and the script is signed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Stephen King. Carrie is starred by Chloe Grace Moretz and Julianne Moorethis adaptation is available in the catalog of Prime Video.

“Carrie (Moretz) is a shy young woman, persecuted by classmates, teachers and prevented by her mother (Moore) from leading an ordinary life. On her graduation day, she discovers she has telekinetic powers when the most popular kids at school humiliate her in front of everyone.”.

CURSED HARVEST (1984)

The horror movie available on Prime Video is based on the 1978 short story of the same name, Damn harvest was released in the US on March 9, 1984 and in Brazil on December 11, 1986. Fritz Kiersch directed the feature starring Peter Horton, Linda Hamilton, RG Armstrong, John Franklin and Courtney Gains. The script was signed by Stephen King and George Goldsmith.

“A doctor’s journey with his wife is interrupted when the couple find a boy’s body on the road. They try to call the police and end up in a village where young worshipers of a macabre cult perform human sacrifices.”

DEADLY CONNECTION (2016)

Deadly Connection is a horror film based on the work cell 2006, the film starring John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson, Isabelle Fuhrman and Owen Teague has the direction of Tod Williams. the script of Deadly Connection is signed by Adam Alleca and Stephen Kingthe film is available at Prime Video.

“A mysterious cell phone signal turns humans into bloodthirsty creatures. A man who survived the epidemic is determined to find his family amidst the chaos”.

IT – THE THING (2017)

Based on the book it 1986, the thriller horror movie premiered in Brazilian theaters on September 7, 2017, currently, It – The Thing is available at HBO Max. Starred by Bill Skarsgård, Jaeden Martell, Jeremy Ray Taylor, Sophia Lillis, Finn Wolfhard, Jack Dylan Grazer, Chosen Jacobs, Wyatt Oleff, Nicholas Hamilton and Jackson Robert Scott. Andy Muschietti is responsible for directing the feature and the script is signed by Chase Palmer, Cary Fukunaga and Gary Dauberman.

“A group of kids band together to investigate the mysterious disappearance of several young people in their town. They discover that the culprit is Pennywise, a cruel clown who feeds on their fears and whose violence originated several centuries ago.”.

IT – CHAPTER TWO (2019)

The sequence of IT – The Thing arrived in Brazilian cinemas on September 5, 2019, the supernatural horror film stars James McAvoy, Jessica Chastain, Jay Ryan, Bill Hader, Isaiah Mustafa, James Ransone, Andy Bean and Bill Skarsgard. Andy Muschietti and Gary Dauberman are responsible for the direction and script, respectively, of the sequel. It – Chapter Two is available at HBO Max.

“Twenty-seven years after the events that shocked the teenagers who were part of the Losers Club, the friends hold a reunion. However, the reunion turns into a real bloody battle when Pennywise the Clown returns.”.

DANGEROUS GAME (2017)

based on suspense Gerald’s Game from 1992, Dangerous game is starred by Carla Gugino and Bruce Greenwoodthe thriller was made available worldwide on Netflix in September 2017. Mike Flanagan and Jeff Howard sign the script and Flanagan is the director of the feature.

“A couple tries to spice up their relationship by spending a night at their remote lake house. When Jessie accidentally kills her husband during a sex prank, while being handcuffed to the bed and with no hope of rescue, she begins to delusional.”.

CRAZY OBSESSION (1990)

The thriller is based on the 1987 book of the same name, crazy obsession premiered in Brazil on March 4, 1992 and is available on Prime Video. Starred by James Caan, Kathy Bates and Richard Farnsworththe suspense script is signed by William Goldman and the direction is Rob Reinea.

“Famed writer Paul Sheldon (Caan) is in a car accident and is rescued by nurse Annie (Bates), who claims to be his number one fan. She takes him to her secluded home and takes care of his health, but one day she ends up having access to the originals of the writer’s next book and discovers that her favorite character will be killed off. This revelation causes his sick personality to reveal itself”.

DOCTOR SLEEP (2019)

The sequence of The illuminated is based on the novel Doctor Sleep of 2013. Doctor Sleep premiered in Brazilian cinemas on November 7, 2019 and is currently available on TeleCine. Starred by Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson and Cliff Curtisthe script and the direction of the thriller is signed by Mike Flanagan.

“As a child, Danny Torrance (McGregor) survived an attempted murder by his father, a writer troubled by the evil spirits of the Overlook Hotel. As an adult, traumatized and alcoholic. Danny settles in a small town, where he gets a job at the local hospital. His peace, however, is with the days numbered from when he creates a telepathic link with Abra, a girl with powers as strong as those he locks within himself.”.

