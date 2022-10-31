Hamilton disputes tactic but admits Red Bull ‘too quick’







Lewis Hamilton admitted that the red bull was “too fast” for Mercedes in the Mexico City GP in formula 1after their hopes of a strategic victory failed.

Both Hamilton and George Russell started the race on medium tyres, with Mercedes looking to counter Red Bull’s start on soft rubber as Max Verstappen wanted to cover the threat at the first turn.

While it looked like Mercedes would try to go far in the race on mediums and switch to softs towards the end, the team made the jump to hard compound with Hamilton before the halfway point of the race, with Russell following suit.

The pair could occasionally match the Red Bulls in pace, but the gamble of waiting for the medium tires on the cars of Verstappen and Sergio Pérez to disappear didn’t work as tire wear proved low throughout the race.

“I was very close on that first stint,” Hamilton said of the early part on medium tyres. “But I think Red Bull were clearly very fast today. Ultimately, maybe they had the best tire strategy.

“I’m not sure if [o duro] it was the right tire in the end. I thought we should have started with the soft, obviously.

“It was good on the first stint. Congratulations to Max, it’s great to be here and separate the two (Red Bull driver on the podium).”

