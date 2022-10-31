He died? Marvel Finally Reveals Captain America’s Fate

Captain America, played by Chris Evans, has slowly become one of the most beloved superheroes in all of pop culture history after his introduction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actor played the beloved hero for 9 years within the MCU, until having his farewell in Avengers: Endgamea 2019 hit that ended up becoming the second highest grossing worldwide in history.

Some of the best moments in this movie, by the way, belong to Captain America. But contrary to the expectations of the time, it was not the character who died sacrificing himself, but Iron Man. Steve had a slightly happier ending, as he went back in time to live a life with Peggy Carter.

In the end he returns to the current timeline, already aged, and decides to pass the shield on, then choosing Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) to be the new Captain America, let that gained continuity in the series. Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

And it was precisely the Marvel series for Disney+ that answered the fans’ question: after passing the shield to Sam, did Steve die or is he still alive? the plot of Falcon and the Winter Soldier takes place 6 months after Ultimatumand the 5th episode of the series answers this question.

In a conversation with Bucky, Sam even mentions twice that Steve “it is gone“, indicating that yes, he either died or went back in time again, no longer existing in this timeline. As such, there is now only one Captain America in the MCU’s main reality: Sam Wilson.

What did you think? As vague as the phrase is and not exactly literal, it’s difficult for us to have any more information about Steve’s whereabouts. That story is now closed, but it’s possible that some of this will be mentioned in Captain America 4!

All episodes will be directed by director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, vikings, The Walking Dead). The series premiered on the day March 19th and was completed in April 23, 2021. All episodes are available on Disney+. follow the Marvel’s legacy to know ALL about the series!