Headache at City? Guardiola explains Haaland’s injury and striker vetoed in Champions League

The striker left in pain last week in the Champions League clash against Dortmund

the attacker of Manchester City, Erling Haalandis out of the game of Champions League against seville, on Wednesday, as a medical precaution. He was also rested during Guadiola’s 1-0 victory over Leicester City for the Premier Leaguein this Saturday.

Haaland, who has 22 goals in all competitions this season, was substituted in the second half of City’s goalless Champions League draw against Borussia Dortmund last Tuesday, after suffering a blow.

Coach Pep Guardiola said he does not want to risk losing his top scorer for a longer period, as he is already qualified for the Champions League round of 16.

“He has a ligament injury. He feels better, we have one more week. He will not play against Sevilla because we have already qualified. We hope that against Fulham (on Saturday) he can help us. If not, he can play against Chelsea in the League Cup (on November 9),” Guardiola told the BBC.

Manchester City lead the Premier League with 29 points. Pep Guardiola’s team are now rooting for a stumbling block Arsenalwho will take the flashlight Nottingham Forest on Sunday, at 11:00 am (Brasília time), broadcast on ESPN on Star+.