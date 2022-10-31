Here’s how to “cheat” Windows 11 22H2 and easily install system with local account

Method does not require the creation of a Microsoft Account

With the release of Windows 11, Microsoft started requiring the use of a Microsoft Account to install the Home edition of the OS. In the release of the Windows 11 22H2 version, the company applied the same requirement to the Pro edition on PCs for personal use. For those who do not want to create a Microsoft Account, it is possible to “cheat” the installation program and use a local account without having to disable the internet connection.

Windows 11 22H2 causes issues on AMD Ryzen 9 CPUs and NVIDIA GPUs

Although much criticized, installing Windows 11 with a Microsoft Account offers benefits. Such as OneDrive integration and Microsoft 365 subscription management, from the Settings app. Those who do not want to create an account can bypass the system, following the steps of the tutorial below:

Install Windows 11 22H2 with local account without disconnecting the internet

To install Windows 11 22H2 with a local account, proceed normally through the installation program until you reach the part of creating the account that will be used to access the operating system.

Select and configure for personal use option

When you get to the device configuration screen, select the option configure for personal use;

Click on the Login button and you will be directed to a new screen, where you will need to enter your email;

On this screen, DO NOT enter your Microsoft Account email address. Instead, type [email protected] and use test as the password.

Disregard the error screen and proceed with creating the local account

After trying to create an email with the account [email protected] and password test, the Windows 11 installer will open an error page. Skip the page and click next;

Enter your name and password to proceed with creating the local account in Windows 11 22H2:

Done, now you will be able to use Windows 11 22H2 with a local account in both the Home edition and the Pro edition of the operating system.

You can create a Microsoft Account if you change your mind

After creating the account, the user can normally browse their computer with a local account in Windows 11 2H22. If for some reason you change your mind and want to sign in with your Microsoft Account, just sign in Settings, Account and click on Local Account optionas highlighted in the image below

If you don’t have a Microsoft Account, you’ll need to create one before you can log in. To do this, just access the official Microsoft website to create your account.

joke? Video cards are sold “by the kilo” on the street in Vietnam

GPU market started to show price drop after reduced demand for mining cards



…..

Source: Connected World