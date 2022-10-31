How celebrities celebrated Lula’s election victory

Lula (PT), president elected on the night of this Sunday, 30, had massive support from several artists throughout the campaign. It couldn’t be different now, with the end of the polls. Several of them took to social media to express satisfaction at the PT’s victory in a very close vote. Xuxa celebrated democracy by dancing in front of the TV. Already Luisa Sonza preferred to use a meme. Check out some of the demonstrations.

