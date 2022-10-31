How celebrities celebrated Lula’s election victory

Lula (PT), president elected on the night of this Sunday, 30, had massive support from several artists throughout the campaign. It couldn’t be different now, with the end of the polls. Several of them took to social media to express satisfaction at the PT’s victory in a very close vote. Xuxa celebrated democracy by dancing in front of the TV. Already Luisa Sonza preferred to use a meme. Check out some of the demonstrations.

I MISS MY EX HOW GOOD HE IS BACK ❤️⭐️ — LUÍSA SONZA 👅 (@luisasonza) October 30, 2022

Goodbye above all ❤️🙏🏾 — Lucy Ramos (@lucyramos) October 30, 2022

nightmare that was that election. This social war we live. As long as we still treat the other with aggression, anger and disrespect, we will only be the mirror of what we say we are fighting against. — Anita (@Anita) October 30, 2022

I came from the favela!! I am the daughter of poverty in Brazil I am a woman, I am the daughter of a black woman and I am part of the LGBTQIA+ community this man never represented me! #Goodbye Bolsonar — Valesca Popozuda 💋 Delivers everything (@ValescaOficial) October 30, 2022

From 2019 to 2022 ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/NxxXEakAj9 — titi müller (@titimuller) October 30, 2022