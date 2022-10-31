how much is it possible to earn?

Nowadays, many apps promise to pay via Pix. If you usually look for alternatives to make money on the internet, you’ve probably come across platforms that claim to “pay immediately” or apps that claim to bring “withdrawals instantly on Pix”. Therefore, it is worth reflecting: do these apps really pay? After all, many micro-task apps fail to deliver on their payment promises.

So, people want to know: how to find apps that really pay in 2022? An essential tip is to always be suspicious of platforms that promise quick and expressive profits. After all, the purpose of apps is to offer small payments for users’ contributions, not make them rich or serve as their main source of income. With that in mind, check out some apps that promise to pay via Pix below and see if they’re reliable.

Apps that promise to pay via Pix – Get Pix Watching

Available on the Play Store, the Receive Pix Assistindo app already has more than 100,000 active users, which proves its great popularity. As its name implies, the app offers rewards to users who watch videos (typically advertisements and advertisements).

Additionally, subscribers can earn money by performing other simple activities like playing games and sharing the referral link. As the minimum withdrawal amount is 1 cent (according to the platform’s screenshots), you don’t have to try too hard to guarantee payments.

So far, Receive Pix Watching is available as an app in development. Therefore, user ratings and subscriber comments have not yet been released. Without these reports, it’s impossible to know if the app actually delivers on its payment promises.

If you want to download Get Pix Watching and try your luck on the platform, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=receba.pix.assistando.

See too: Does MakeMoney Really Pay? How much can you earn with the app?

Discover PixMania

PixMania is another app that promises to pay via Pix to users. In order to earn money, users must check the platform’s activities and fulfill them in exchange for real payments. Tasks involve downloading apps, playing games (like roulette) and answering paid surveys.

For each completed task, users receive a certain amount of points, which must be accumulated until reaching the minimum withdrawal amount. To withdraw R$5 (the minimum amount), subscribers must collect 10,000 points. The app also pays in virtual game coins and diamonds.

On the Play Store, PixMania secured a score of 4.4 (out of 5), considered average. In the comments, users reveal that the app actually pays – but they complain of problems counting points and difficulties in reaching the minimum withdrawal amount.

If you want to download Pix Mania and try your luck on the platform, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=br.com.pitapps.pixmaniabrasil.

Earn money playing on Bubble Pix

For those who like to earn money playing games, Bubble Pix is ​​a good option. Available only on the Play Store, the app has already been downloaded by more than 100,000 people. The app uses the classic models of tasks/games apps: users earn points in the platform’s games, and eventually request payments.

Created by the company Sweet Media (responsible for popular Google Play apps), Bubble Pix is ​​a simple matching game. In it, users’ objective is to place equal bubbles next to each other, and then eliminate them from the screen. The game only ends when all the bubbles are popped (or when the combination possibilities run out).

Bubble Pix is ​​currently rated 4.1 (out of 5) on the Play Store. According to users, the app used to be good, but after a recent update, it became extremely difficult to reach the minimum withdrawal amount. In these reports, the app team responds to users and states that a solution will be presented soon.

If you want to download Bubble Pix and try your luck on the platform, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.SWEETMEDIAMARKETINGLTDA.BubblePix.

All about GoPix

Another Google Play app that promises to offer payments via Pix to users is Go Pix. The platform is a relative novelty in the app store for cell phones with the Android operating system, with around 10,000 active users.

According to the app’s official page, users have 3 possibilities to earn points, and from there, request withdrawals: check-in daily in the app, play games and share the referral link. Be that as it may, the minimum withdrawal amount appears to be very low, which indicates that users do not need to put in much effort to earn money.

As the Go Pix is ​​still new to the Play Store, user reviews have not been revealed. So, we don’t know if the app really delivers on its payment promises.

If you want to download Go Pix and try your luck on the platform, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=gopix.ganhe.dinheiroextra.

See too: List gathers all the ways to make money with Mercado Livre and Mercado Pago

Apps that promise to pay via Pix – CashPix

With more than 50 thousand downloads, the CashPix application draws the attention of Brazilian users. Available on the Play Store, the platform has several possibilities for generating earnings. Users can profit by answering paid surveys, accessing the app daily, playing games and downloading third-party apps.

As payments are made via Pix, they automatically fall into the users account. The minimum withdrawal amount is R$5, and to request the transfer, subscribers must accumulate 10,000 points. It is also possible to profit by sharing the referral link.

In addition to paying via Pix, CashPix promises transfers via PayPal and other types of prizes, such as Free Fire Diamonds. In the app store, CashPix secured a score of 4.1 (out of 5), considered average.

However, user reviews indicate that the app actually delivers on its payment promises! Complaints involve occasional problems (such as instability) and the difficulty in reaching the minimum withdrawal amount.

If you want to download CashPix and try your luck on the platform, just go to https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=cashpix.app.

Finally, Pronatec.pro.br DOES NOT guarantee payments or possible problems with websites, apps, games, investment methods or income generation alternatives. We are not affiliated with the app or developer, we recommend that you carefully research and read all information before downloading any app, registering on platforms or websites, or investing money.