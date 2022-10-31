Hundreds of people pay tribute to Mussolini in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the ‘March on Rome’

Italian law prohibits demonstrations that make an analogy to fascism, however, it is rarely applied

Piero CRUCIATTI / AFP

Participants stand under a banner with a portrait of Benito Mussolini as they gather at San Cassiano Cemetery, Mussolini’s burial site.



Hundreds of people took to the streets of Predappio, in Italythis Sunday, 30, to honor the dictator Benito Mussolini in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the “March on Rome”, which marked the rise to power of the fascists in Italy. Official estimates indicate that around 2,000 people were present in this small town in Emilia-Romagna, in northern Italy, where the dictator is also buried. Mussolini’s tomb has become a pilgrimage site and is visited every year by tens of thousands of visitors. “After 100 years, we are still here to honor the man that this state wanted and that we will never stop admiring,” said Orsola Mussolini – the dictator’s great-granddaughter – to applause, the agency reported. Associated Press. On Sunday, some of his supporters expressed their support for the new government led by the far-right leader. Giorgia Meloni, who helped create the Brothers of Italy party 10 years ago. The political party has neo-fascist roots. However, during her first speech to parliament this week, the new prime minister said she never felt “any sympathy or proximity to anti-democratic regimes, including fascism”. Although Italian law forbids the apology of fascism, it is rarely applied. On Friday, the exact day of the March on Rome, anti-fascist activists held a march in Predappio to mark the anniversary of the city’s liberation, and to prevent the fascists from marching on the exact anniversary.