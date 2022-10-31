Ibrahimovic “snubs” Messi, Neymar and Mbappé: “France has no god”

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Before the current era with Messi, Neymar and Mbappé, PSG had a single “king”. In an interview with Canal Plus, Ibrahimovic, in his best style, spoke about the impact of his absence in the French capital. Although he has exalted the current attacking trio of the Parisian team, the former number 10 believes that none of the stars is at his level.

“Since I left France, everything has fallen apart. There is nothing more to talk about in France. France needs me, I don’t need France. Even if you have Mbappé, Neymar and Messi, it doesn’t help because you don’t have a god.”said the Milan striker.

🗨️ “After I’ve quitted France, I’m not even interested in it (…) Pourquoi ? Parce que vous n’avez pas Dieu.” Quand Zlatan Ibrahimovic fait du Zlatan. pic.twitter.com/0vAKPbBBv8 — CANAL+ Foot (@CanalplusFoot) October 30, 2022

Playing for PSG between 2012 and 2016, Ibrahimovic won only national trophies (four French Championship titles, three French Supercups, three French League Cups and one French Cup). In 180 matches, the Swede scored 156 goals and provided 61 assists. Since then, the club has continued to pursue the Champions League title, the main objective of the project led by the Qatari leadership, which pays for millionaire signings.

“I hope the club will continue to win without me. It’s difficult, but it’s possible. I am very happy and so is my family. I love you.”said Ibra in his farewell.

This season, Ibrahimovic is out of action after undergoing knee surgery. At 41 years old, the Milan ace avoids thinking about retirement, but the moment to hang up his boots is getting closer.

“I have a huge passion for the game. My situation is different because of my age, but I still enjoy everyday life. When I stop I will miss playing and I can’t think I should have continued. I’m trying to reach the level of the youngest by working hard. I want to be fine and play as long as I can.” told CNN.